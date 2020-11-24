Former Dragon Age Director Mike Laidlaw Creates New Studio Yellow Brick Games

Mike Laidlaw, formerly of BioWare, has returned to the gaming scene by founding his very own new game development studio. Called Yellow Brick Games, the studio is located in Quebec City in Canada, and has made it its mission to create new, original games of high quality, according to itself.

Mike Laidlaw is part of the old guard of BioWare that helped to make the studio a big name through his work on games like Mass Effect and Jade Empire. He’d later become the lead designer on two Dragon Age games, specifically Dragon Age Origins and Dragon Age 2, and creative director on Dragon Age Inquisition.

Though he left the studio in 2017 and later joined up with Ubisoft, he left that company after a year as well, not knowing exactly what his next move would be. Considering the news of his founding a new studio, he’s apparently found out exactly what he wants to do.

While we have no idea of what Yellow Brick Games might release yet, hopefully with Laidlaw at the helm we can expect something really good out of them, something that might even help to spark the BioWare magic that many fans believe has been missing from their games for the past few years.

Laidlaw is not the only person now working at that studio, either. Other big names from various developers include Thomas Giroux, Jeff Skalski, and Frédéric St-Laurent B, all of whom are veterans from EA, Ubisoft, BioWare, and more. Though the studio numbers only 15 people at present, it will likely grow in the next few months.

Exactly what Mike Laidlaw and Yellow Brick Games have planned for their first game remains to be seen, but hopefully Laidlaw can live up to the hype that we’re expecting from him and Yellow Brick Games produce something really great, even if it’s not a Triple-A game.