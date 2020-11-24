FIFA 21 On PC To Not Get Next-Gen Features

FIFA 21 will receive some next-generation features and enhancements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These however will not be coming over to the PC version despite the same features and enhancements (and more) landing on the older PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

According to Eurogamer earlier today, publisher and developer Electronic Arts wants to purposely keep the PC hardware specifications at minimum in order to ensure that anyone with a PC can play the game.

“When we looked at what generation to put the PC game on, we looked at our fans and what capabilities they had with the hardware they have,” said executive producer Aaron McHardy. “So we made the choice to keep the PC version of the game on the gen four version of FIFA so that we can open the doors and be inclusive to everybody who wants to play FIFA.”

FIFA 21 promises next-generation improvements like ball deformation, muscle definition and a new camera angle. These will be there for both console generations of PlayStation and Xbox, including the trimmed-down Xbox Series S, as part of a free update. The PC version however will be completely ignored even if desktop players have the required hardware power.

Adding salt to the wound is that FIFA 21 on PC was kept similar to the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Those console versions have now just surpassed PC which is likely going to anger a lot of PC enthusiasts.

For reference, the minimum FIFA 21 PC requirements include an Intel Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or an AMD Athlon X4 880K @4GHz, with 8GB RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon 7850 equivalent graphics card.

FIFA 21 was released for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 9, 2020. The next-generation versions are slated for December 4, 2020. There is also a Google Stadia version but which remains without a release date.