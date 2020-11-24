In this Destiny 2 Beyond Light Triumphs guide, we’ll tell you how to obtain Splintered and Warden Seal and Title. We’ll also tell you how to complete some of the most difficult Triumphs required for these badges of honor in D2 Beyond Light.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Triumphs

Destiny 2 Beyond Light has revealed two new Seal and Titles. Splintered Seal and Title come as a part of the Beyond Light expansion.

Warden Seal and Title on the other hand comes as a part of Season of Hunt. However, to access badges of honors, you’ll need to unlock several Triumphs for each.

Here’s how you can acquire the Splintered title.

Splintered Seal and Title

45 Triumphs are needed to be unlocked before you can acquire this title.

The number might sound huge, but the game has managed to squeeze in the smallest of challenges into the list.

If you narrow it down to more important and crucial challenges, there are hardly 11 Triumphs that you need to take care of.

Solo Lost Sector Mastery . You’ll be required to complete any Europa Lost Sector on Master difficulty. This should be done without a fireteam.

. You’ll be required to complete any Europa Lost Sector on Master difficulty. This should be done without a fireteam. Fallen Brig Brigade . You’ll be required to defeat Fallen Brigs as part of the “Crux Convergence” Public Event. This will be done as a part of a fireteam.

. You’ll be required to defeat Fallen Brigs as part of the “Crux Convergence” Public Event. This will be done as a part of a fireteam. Studying Darkness . The Triumph will send you across Europa to find all scattered Entropic Shards.

. The Triumph will send you across Europa to find all scattered Entropic Shards. Europan Collector . You’ll be required to complete the Europan Collector badge.

. You’ll be required to complete the Europan Collector badge. Master of the Hunt . You’ll be required to complete the Elective-difficulty hunt.

. You’ll be required to complete the Elective-difficulty hunt. Masterful Saboteur . You’ll be required to complete all the quests of Tier 3 Sabotage from Variks

. You’ll be required to complete all the quests of Tier 3 Sabotage from Variks Training Complete . You’ll be required to complete all Exo Challenges.

. You’ll be required to complete all Exo Challenges. Born in Darkness . You’ll be required to complete “Born in Darkness” missions.

. You’ll be required to complete “Born in Darkness” missions. Reuniting the Eventide Rookery . Travel across Europa and Recover all the penguin toys.

. Travel across Europa and Recover all the penguin toys. Salvage of the Past . Travel across Europa to find all the hidden dead Exo collectibles.

. Travel across Europa to find all the hidden dead Exo collectibles. Secret Triumph. This objective is hidden in-game.

Most of these Triumphs are easy to accomplish. Some will send you trotting across the globe.

However, there are a few which will be slightly difficult to accomplish, and we’ll be helping you with them. Let’s begin with Europan Collector.

Europan Collector

This Triumph will be unlocked when you collect the Europan Collector badge.

Collecting Europan Collector will require you to complete another set of Triumphs, along with the Triumphs mentioned above.

Europan Tour . Earn a score of 1,400 or more in the Europa Destination Triumphs.

. Earn a score of 1,400 or more in the Europa Destination Triumphs. Hunt for Power . Head to Empire Hunts and generate Orbs of Power.

. Head to Empire Hunts and generate Orbs of Power. Hunting Party . Defeat Champions in Empire Hunts on the elected difficulty of your choosing. This has to be carried out with a fireteam.

. Defeat Champions in Empire Hunts on the elected difficulty of your choosing. This has to be carried out with a fireteam. Stasis Warrior. Head to the Europa Eclipsed Zone and defeat combatants. Use your Stasis subclass to do so

Once you’re done with these Triumphs, complete your Europa Armor Set. The armor set includes Helmet, Arms, Chest, Legs, and Class items.

Next, complete the Europa Weapon Set. The weapon set includes Subzero Salvo, Bonechillder, Arctic Haze, High Albedo, Hailing Confusion, Thermal Erosion, Coriolis Force, and Biting Winds.

After completing the weapon set, you’ll need to complete the following quest:

Salvation’s Grip Exotic: Gathering Intel Exotic Quest.

The Lament Exotic.

Cloudstrike Exotic.

Studying Darkness

So far only 8 out of 9 shards are available that you can collect, and the Triumph will be completed in two parts.

Once you have all the shards, destroy them using the Salvation’s Grip Exotic.

Warden Seal and Title

This badge of honor requires you to complete 19 Triumphs. This then narrows down to only 7 important Triumphs that you have to complete.

Here are all the Triumphs that you need to complete:

Stalk and Snare: Tangled Shore . Head to Tangled Shore and defeat each Tier 2 Fallen Wrathborn.

. Head to Tangled Shore and defeat each Tier 2 Fallen Wrathborn. Stalk and Snare: Dreaming City . Head to Dreaming City and defeat each Tier 2 Hive Wrathborn.

. Head to Dreaming City and defeat each Tier 2 Hive Wrathborn. Hunting Attire . Wear your seasonal armor and defeat Wrathborn. Try wearing maximum pieces of armor to make the fight easier.

. Wear your seasonal armor and defeat Wrathborn. Try wearing maximum pieces of armor to make the fight easier. Tools of the Hunt . Use seasonal weapons to defeat combatants. The seasonal weapons include a submachine gun, a Special grenade launcher, and a linear fusion rifle.

. Use seasonal weapons to defeat combatants. The seasonal weapons include a submachine gun, a Special grenade launcher, and a linear fusion rifle. One’s True Culling . Use Season Pass weapon to defeat combatants. The Season Pass weapons include a scout rifle and a Heavy grenade launcher.

. Use Season Pass weapon to defeat combatants. The Season Pass weapons include a scout rifle and a Heavy grenade launcher. Renaissance Hunter . Use a submachine gun to defeat combatants at close range, and use the grenade launcher to defeat the combatants rapidly. Use a linear fusion rifle to launch the final blows with precision.

. Use a submachine gun to defeat combatants at close range, and use the grenade launcher to defeat the combatants rapidly. Use a linear fusion rifle to launch the final blows with precision. Hive-Made Monster. Get the upgrades for the Cryptolith Lure.

Below we’ve elaborated on how to complete some of the Triumphs that are slightly difficult to complete.

Stalk and Snare

For the Tier 2 Hunt, you’re required to have a Lure mod in the third slot. Complete all four Hunts in Tier 2 to successfully complete these Triumphs.

Hunting Attire

Keep a set of seasonal armor in your inventory. You’ll find it from Uldren or your Battle Pass.

There are five pieces in total that make up the complete seasonal armor.

Hive-Made Monster

unlock all seven of the Cryptolith Lure perks from Uldren, out of which only 6 are available for now. Then collect Recon Data for Uldren.