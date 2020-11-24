How to Get Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper in Destiny 2 Beyond Light

This guide will tell you How to Get Cloudstrike and walk you through all the steps you need to take in order to farm the newest Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Season of the Hunt.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Cloudstrike Exotic

Unlocking the Cloudstrike requires a bit of luck since you’ll have to farm the same activity continuously until you get the weapon drop of choice at the end.

To unlock this exotic weapon, you need to farm the Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess mission on Europa.

Prerequisites

To unlock the Empire Hunt, you need to complete the following

2 Sabotage Missions for Variks:

– European Explorer I

– European Explorer II

– European Explorer I – European Explorer II Exo Stranger Mission: A Hard Rain Falls.

Empire Hunt: The Dark Priestess

Once you complete the aforementioned activities, The Empire Hunt should unlock for you on Europa.

You can change The Empire Hunt’s difficulty between Adept and Master. Completing on Master will award you with higher rarity rewards, including the Cloudstrike.

Cloudstrike can drop on either of the difficulties and you don’t know how many times you will be repeating the same mission so you should play it on Adept to run through the mission with ease until you reach the boss.

After completing the mission, stick for a while since the weapon drop can take a few seconds sometimes.

All you can do is keep repeating The Empire Hunt until you get lucky and Cloudstrike drops at the end of your run.

Cloudstrike

Cloudstrike is the latest Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 that came with the Beyond Light DLC in the Season of the Hunt.

You can find all of Cloudstrike traits and perks listed below in detail: