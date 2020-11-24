Cyberpunk 2077 Features A Censor Option For Nudity

Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in a dystopian future where nudity and sexual encounters are important thematic elements. The game however will still allow players who feel uncomfortable to censor all of that content.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, quality assurance lead Łukasz Babiel confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will release with an option to censor nudity which presumably toggles censor bars to cover parts of the human anatomy. He did not clarify if the censor mode will extend to explicit objects and adverts found in the open in Night City, but which probably should.

Yes. — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) November 22, 2020

CD Projekt Red has previously explained that the Witcher trilogy used sex and nudity as emotional necessities. Cyberpunk 2077 is different. Transhumanism, the belief that the human race can evolve beyond its current physical and mental limitations through science and technology, forms the cornerstone for the dystopian world and hence makes sex and nudity staple to the experience, according to game director Adam Badowski.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already been rated Mature 17+ by the Entertainment Software Rating Board, which should hardly be surprising. The game even allows players to customize their genitals and that too in a number of ways; ranging from both the size and combination of genitals.

It remains to be seen if the option to censor nudity helps CD Projekt Red to overcome potential bans in certain countries or regions. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, for example, was only allowed to release in the Middle East after the game added some censorship to cover frontal nudity and reduce some gore.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already been delayed three times. The developer has again assured that there will be no further delays despite recent rumors claiming so. Should that come true, the game will be releasing simultaneously across a number of platforms on December 10, 2020.