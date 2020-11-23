In our Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Urbosa the Gerudo Chief walkthrough, we will guide you through this mission in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief

There are a total of 5 chapters in the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity with more coming soon. Each chapter has various missions of the main storyline and extra quests as well.

Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief is the level four main story mission of chapter 2.

We have this detailed walkthrough that will guide you from the start of the mission to the very end with all the collectibles that you can find along the way. So let’s get started.

Gerudo Army

First of all, you need to have completed the “Guardian Amok” mission of the main story, which is second mission of chapter 1.

That is the requirement for this level, once that requirement is fulfilled which should automatically be, you will start your journey by facing loads of Gerudo right at the start.

From there, go south and before you reach town you will encounter two more Gerudo captains.

You will also find a Korok seed in the ruins and one more in the southeastern part of the town where rocks are, destroy them with bomb and you will find the seed.

Enter the Town

Just before you are about to enter the town through southern gate, go along the wall to find a chest with Korok seed.

Then get inside and clear the first outpost from Gerudo captain and then go to your right and you will find rupees chest.

Now a cutscene will appear and then you will be able to play as Urbosa. Urbosa has the electric playstyle and you can press X with string attacks to incorporate that built up electricity. Now that you have extra electricity power, walk around the town and make sure to clear every enemy on the way.

After that you will have to leave the town but first get the Koroks, one will be in the palace at Urbosa’s quarters. One will be at the north side of the town where all the junk is dumped. And the third one will be outside of the west gate of the town.

Yiga’s Stronghold

Now you will get to the Yiga’s area, face a group of Yigas coming at you, this will be helpful in getting Yiga trophy for your quests.

As you are going through Yiga territory, there will be a Korok seed on the left side in the glowing light.

Another one will be at the end of ruins on the south side.

Then you will get to the waypoint and will have to face two more Yiga Blademasters and many other Yigas and make sure to fight all of them and make so much noise that Molduga wakes up.

The Last Battle

Now charge fast to give more blows to enemies and capture the three remaining outposts.

You can go to one on the north side as it is close, and send other two characters to other outposts and capture all three at the same time.

Now get ready for the last battle with Master Kohga who is hiding on the top right portion. Right before you enter into the final battel you can find a Korok seed at the front side of cannons on the gate.

Now your battle with Master Kohga will start.

You can easily counter his spiked ball zip attack with cryonis attack and when the giant spike ball is attacked, square forcefield will come after it and then is the right time for you to activate Magnesis.

Keep the same process and when kohga is left with half health bar, he will be divided into two.

You can dodge one giant spiked ball and it will hit them both and this will give you an opening to attack.

They will be very good at blocking attacks so keep that in mind.

Make sure to take one out rather than keeping both engaged, it will make things easier. After you are done with the fight a cutscene will appear and your journey as Urbosa in this level is done.