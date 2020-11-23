In this guide, we will tell you in detail How to Unlock Characters in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. We will discuss all the quests that you need to complete to unlock a certain character. Let’s get started!

Unlock Characters in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity

Here’s the list of characters and how you can unlock them:

Link

This character is available from the start. You don’t have to complete any mission to unlock this character.

You can just start playing with this one right from the beginning.

Impa

To unlock Impa you will have to complete the Battle of Hyrule in chapter 1.

To complete this mission, you will have to Defeat the Moblin, capture the first Outpost which is left of the Moblin, and then capture the Second Outpost.

After capturing both the outposts you will need to take care of the Fire Wizzrobe and then capture the Third Outpost.

Then you will have to Defeat the Moblins again and then the mission will be completed.

Zelda

To unlock Zelda you will have to complete the level Guardian Amok in Chapter 2. It has a lot of challenges and quests that you can read in our detailed guide.

The main tasks are that you have to Master Remote Bombs and also complete Lizalfos Infestation.

For that, you will have to reach the second Outpost. You will see two powerful Guardian along this way that you have to lure.

Mipha

To unlock Mipha you will have to complete the mission Mipha, the Zora Princess in Chapter 2. For this mission, you will have to rescue the Injured Zora Captains. There are four Captains in total.

After that, you have to take out six hordes of enemies all over the map. Then you have to locate Sidon and assume control of the Divine Beast Vah Ruta.

Daruk

To unlock Daruk you will have to complete the mission Daruk, the Goron Hero in Chapter 2. For completing this mission just head south in the desert and go through the Town gates and capture the Outpost.

Head over to the Yiga Territory and take out the enemies. Finally, capture the remaining outposts and then defeat Master Kohga to finish the mission.

Revali

To unlock Revali you will have to complete the mission Revali, the Rito Warrior in Chapter 2.

In this mission, you have to take out a bunch of Ritos and their Captains. Then head to the village and take out the archers.

There will be some more fighting and then a boss fight after which the mission will be completed.

Urbosa

To unlock Urbosa you will have to complete the mission Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief in Chapter 2.

This mission is very similar to the Daruk mission. Just complete it to unlock Urbosa.

Hestu

To unlock Hetsu you will have to complete the mission Freeing Korok Forest in Chapter 3. This is a pretty long quest and it starts with a divine beast battle. You have to take out 27 enemy outposts.

Then there is a lot of exploration involved in this mission and you will also find Master Sword.

Sidon and Yunobo

To unlock this Sidon and Yunobo you will have to complete the second level of Chapter 5 called Water and Fire. Your first task will be to rescue Mipha and then remove the Malice.

Then you have to take out the Waterblight Ganon and then rescue Daruk. Then you have to take out the Fireblight Ganon and take another round with the divine beast to finish this mission.

Teba and Riju

To unlock Teba and Riju you have to finish the third level of chapter 5 called Air and Lightning. This is a very important level as it unlocks a ton of challenges and Quests.

In this level you have to rescue Urbosa, then take out the Thunderblight Ganon in the process and then rescue Revali.

In the end, you have to take out the Windblight Ganon and then ride Van Medoh around and destroy 44 outposts and both the characters will be unlocked.

Master Kohga

For unlocking Master Kohga you have to complete Relentless as a Waterfall in Chapter 6.

King Rhoam

King Rhoam will be unlocked after you complete The Great Plateau in Chapter 7.

After you are done unlocking these characters, there are some optional characters that you can unlock as well.

They will not be unlocked as part of the main story. However, here’s how you can unlock them:

Optional Characters

Great Fairies

To unlock the Great Fairies you have to the quest called Offering Help on the Road in chapter 4.

When you complete that quest, it will unlock a total of four Fairy Fountain challenges. To unlock the Great Fairies you will have to complete those challenges.

Monk Maz Koshia

You will be able to unlock the Trial of Monsters, Trial of Stones, and Trial of the Mighty Foe quests during Chapter 4. When you complete these quests you would be able to unlock the Trial of the Ancients challenges.

Upon completing this challenge Monk Maz Koshia character will be unlocked.

Terrako

To unlock this character you have to collect the whole 50 Terrako components.

Calamity Ganon

To unlock the Calamity Ganon you have to finish the Versus Calamity Ganon challenge.