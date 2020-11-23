Recipes are an integral part of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity as they provide a longer run in a battle. This Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Cooking Recipes guide details the process of how to unlock each recipe with the ingredients required.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Cooking Recipes

As soon as you complete the Hot Meals in a Pot quest, you’re given access to cooking your desired meals before each mission.

Meals provide few benefits, such as increasing damage or providing health during a battle.

Steamed Meat

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Hot Meals in a Pot quest.

Ingredients Required

Hyrule Herb x4

Raw Meat x4

Benefits: Provides additional 5% damage.

Copious Fried Wild Greens

To unlock this meal, you must complete A Feast of Greens quest.

Ingredients Required

Hyrule Herb x1

Swift Violet x1

Mighty Thistle x1

Armoranth x1

Blue Nightshade x1

Benefits: Provides an additional 5% Perfect-Dodge Timing Window.

Steamed Mushrooms

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Guardian Amok main quest.

Ingredients Required

Hylian Shroom

Hyrule Herb

Fish

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Guardian Amok main quest.

Ingredients Required

Hyrule Herb

Hyrule Bass

Superb Fish Dish

To unlock this meal, you must complete A Birthday Treat quest.

Ingredients Required

Chillfin Trout x4

Chilly Fish Skewer

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Superb Fish Dish quest.

Ingredients Required

Hyrule Herb x1

Bird Egg x1

Fresh Milk x1

Goat Butter x2

Benefits: Unlocks multiple items at shops.

Herb Saute

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Daruk, the Goron Hero mission.

Ingredients Required

Warm Safflina x3

Goron Spice x3

Tabantha Bake

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Best-Ever Batter quest.

Ingredients Required

Hylian Shroom x4

Rushroom x4

Tabantha Wheat x2

Noble Pursuit

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission.

Ingredients Required

Palm Fruit x3

Hydromelon x3

Voltfruit x3

Rock Salt x3

Electro Mushroom Skewer

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission.

Ingredients Required

Zapshroom x4

Glazed Mushrooms

To unlock this meal, you must complete The Yiga Clan Attacks! mission.

Ingredients Required

Stamella Shroom x2

Courser Bee Honey x1

Benefits: Provides additional 10% movement speed.

Vegetable Risotto

To unlock this meal, you must complete The Yiga Clan Attacks! mission.

Ingredients Required

Fortified Pumpkin x2

Hylian Rice x2

Goat Butter x2

Rock Salt x2

Benefits: Provides additional 1% health at the Start of a battle.

Hard-Boiled Egg

To unlock this meal, you must complete Freeing Korok Forest mission.

Ingredients Required

Bird Egg x3

Benefits: Provides a 5% increase in EXP.

Mushroom Rice Balls

To unlock this meal, you must complete Akkala Tower mission.

Ingredients Required

Silent Shroom x2

Hylian Rice x2

Benefits: Provides an additional 15% Sheikah rune damage.

Copious Mushroom Skewers

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Stumped by Shrooms quest.

Ingredients Required

Endura Shroom x4

Stamella Shroom x3

Rushroom x4

Hearty Truffle x4

Big Hearty Truffle x4

Benefits: Provides an additional 15% movement speed.

Creamy Meat Soup

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Destroy the Yiga Clan! mission.

Ingredients Required

Hearty Radish x1

Raw Prime Meat x1

Fresh Milk x1

Rock Salt x1

Benefits: Provides additional 7% special-attack charge rate.

Veggie Rice Balls

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Destroy the Yiga Clan! mission.

Ingredients Required

Blue Nightshade x4

Hylian Rice x4

Benefits: Provides an additional 35% Sheikah rune damage.

Carrot Stew

To unlock this meal, you must complete the A Balm for the Soul quest.

Ingredients Required

Swift Carro x4

Tabantha Wheat x4

Fresh Milk x4

Goat Butter x4

Benefits: Provides an additional 35% Sheikah rune damage.

Fish Pie

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Just Like Mama Made quest.

Ingredients Required

Tabantha Wheat x1

Goat Butter x1

Rock Salt x1

Armored Carp x1

Benefits: Grants a 15% less damage in take from an enemy attack.

Dubious Food

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Extreme Survival Cuisine quest.

Ingredients Required

Hearty Durian x2

Rock Salt x2

Hot-Footed Frog x2

Benefits: Provides Rupees +100%.

Seafood Paella

To unlock this meal, you must complete the Bounty of the Sea quest.

Ingredients Required

Hylian Rice x3

Goat Butter x3

Rock Salt x3

Hearty Blueshell Snail x3

Mighty Porgy x3

Benefits: Provides additional 3 hearts at the Start of a battle