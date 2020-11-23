Recipes are an integral part of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity as they provide a longer run in a battle. This Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Cooking Recipes guide details the process of how to unlock each recipe with the ingredients required.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Cooking Recipes
As soon as you complete the Hot Meals in a Pot quest, you’re given access to cooking your desired meals before each mission.
Meals provide few benefits, such as increasing damage or providing health during a battle.
Steamed Meat
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Hot Meals in a Pot quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hyrule Herb x4
- Raw Meat x4
Benefits: Provides additional 5% damage.
Copious Fried Wild Greens
To unlock this meal, you must complete A Feast of Greens quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hyrule Herb x1
- Swift Violet x1
- Mighty Thistle x1
- Armoranth x1
- Blue Nightshade x1
Benefits: Provides an additional 5% Perfect-Dodge Timing Window.
Steamed Mushrooms
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Guardian Amok main quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hylian Shroom
- Hyrule Herb
Fish
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Guardian Amok main quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hyrule Herb
- Hyrule Bass
Superb Fish Dish
To unlock this meal, you must complete A Birthday Treat quest.
Ingredients Required
- Chillfin Trout x4
Chilly Fish Skewer
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Superb Fish Dish quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hyrule Herb x1
- Bird Egg x1
- Fresh Milk x1
- Goat Butter x2
Benefits: Unlocks multiple items at shops.
Herb Saute
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Daruk, the Goron Hero mission.
Ingredients Required
- Warm Safflina x3
- Goron Spice x3
Tabantha Bake
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Best-Ever Batter quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hylian Shroom x4
- Rushroom x4
- Tabantha Wheat x2
Noble Pursuit
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission.
Ingredients Required
- Palm Fruit x3
- Hydromelon x3
- Voltfruit x3
- Rock Salt x3
Electro Mushroom Skewer
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Urbosa, the Gerudo Chief mission.
Ingredients Required
- Zapshroom x4
Glazed Mushrooms
To unlock this meal, you must complete The Yiga Clan Attacks! mission.
Ingredients Required
- Stamella Shroom x2
- Courser Bee Honey x1
Benefits: Provides additional 10% movement speed.
Vegetable Risotto
To unlock this meal, you must complete The Yiga Clan Attacks! mission.
Ingredients Required
- Fortified Pumpkin x2
- Hylian Rice x2
- Goat Butter x2
- Rock Salt x2
Benefits: Provides additional 1% health at the Start of a battle.
Hard-Boiled Egg
To unlock this meal, you must complete Freeing Korok Forest mission.
Ingredients Required
- Bird Egg x3
Benefits: Provides a 5% increase in EXP.
Mushroom Rice Balls
To unlock this meal, you must complete Akkala Tower mission.
Ingredients Required
- Silent Shroom x2
- Hylian Rice x2
Benefits: Provides an additional 15% Sheikah rune damage.
Copious Mushroom Skewers
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Stumped by Shrooms quest.
Ingredients Required
- Endura Shroom x4
- Stamella Shroom x3
- Rushroom x4
- Hearty Truffle x4
- Big Hearty Truffle x4
Benefits: Provides an additional 15% movement speed.
Creamy Meat Soup
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Destroy the Yiga Clan! mission.
Ingredients Required
- Hearty Radish x1
- Raw Prime Meat x1
- Fresh Milk x1
- Rock Salt x1
Benefits: Provides additional 7% special-attack charge rate.
Veggie Rice Balls
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Destroy the Yiga Clan! mission.
Ingredients Required
- Blue Nightshade x4
- Hylian Rice x4
Benefits: Provides an additional 35% Sheikah rune damage.
Carrot Stew
To unlock this meal, you must complete the A Balm for the Soul quest.
Ingredients Required
- Swift Carro x4
- Tabantha Wheat x4
- Fresh Milk x4
- Goat Butter x4
Benefits: Provides an additional 35% Sheikah rune damage.
Fish Pie
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Just Like Mama Made quest.
Ingredients Required
- Tabantha Wheat x1
- Goat Butter x1
- Rock Salt x1
- Armored Carp x1
Benefits: Grants a 15% less damage in take from an enemy attack.
Dubious Food
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Extreme Survival Cuisine quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hearty Durian x2
- Rock Salt x2
- Hot-Footed Frog x2
Benefits: Provides Rupees +100%.
Seafood Paella
To unlock this meal, you must complete the Bounty of the Sea quest.
Ingredients Required
- Hylian Rice x3
- Goat Butter x3
- Rock Salt x3
- Hearty Blueshell Snail x3
- Mighty Porgy x3
Benefits: Provides additional 3 hearts at the Start of a battle