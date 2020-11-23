GTA 6 Easter Egg Spotted In New GTA Online DLC

Rockstar Games is not known for teasing its new games until development has reached near completion. That being said, something new has caught the eyes of anxious fans which they believe to be an easter egg to tease the long-awaited GTA 6 announcement.

Rockstar Games recently released a teaser trailer for The Cayo Perico Heist, a new content expansion for GTA Online where players “infiltrate the remote island compound of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.” The teaser trailer included an image with a pair of coordinates that can be traced on Google Maps to a location in Virginia, United States, where a road can be seen in the shape of VI—the roman numeral for 6 or in this case, a potential teaser for GTA 6.

In the latest GTA Online DLC teaser there was an image with coordinates: 38.527A N; 79.6129A Whttps://t.co/6uIv6dET8g The coordinates lead to a place in Virginia, United States. In this place there is a road the shape of a "VI" (crazy GTA fan mode off/) pic.twitter.com/wS5njInUPA — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) November 23, 2020

The Cayo Perico Heist opens up a new location to explore that was not part of the original GTA 5 map and which appears to be pretty massive in size. The upcoming DLC also promises a ton of gameplay elements ranging from submarines and speedboats, beaches and docks, forests and mountains, a possible airport, farmlands, and a heavily guarded estate among other aspects.

While being mere speculations, fans can hardly help themselves to not connect the opening of a new location with the said GTA 6 teaser. Will the new installment take place in Virginia or was it merely to assure that GTA 6 remains in active development?

The point being that there have already been a ton of rumors and fan-crafted theories, which only leave fans in anger when they fail to be verified. This is precisely why everything should be taken with a grain of salt. In fact, Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke, who voiced Franklin Clinton and Michael De Santa respectively, have also urged fans to be patient and to not fall for alleged insiders or rumors.