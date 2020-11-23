Devil May Cry 5 120Hz Issue Fixed on Playstation 5

You might remember the Digital Foundry Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X comparison with Devil May Cry 5. At the time, Playstation 5 showed a problem that gave owners of 120Hz monitors no option to play the game on 60Hz instead of 120. Capcom seems to have fixed the issue during the last days.

The Devil May Cry 5 running at 120Hz issue is more prominent with 4K monitors that support high framerate at a lower resolution. However, if you want to play in 4K on such monitors you would be stuck with a 120FPS lock. As a result, this causes a big downgrade in performance. Thankfully, Capcom has addressed the issue and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition now works properly on 120 Hz monitors.

The news of Devil May Cry now allowing 120Hz monitors to run on 60Hz comes from Digital Foundry’s John Linneman. He confirmed through Twitter that the issue is now fixed on PlayStation 5. Players will be able to select a 60Hz mode properly on their console even in higher framerate monitors.

What does this mean for Playstation 5 users? Those who play the game on 60Hz will find no changes to their gameplay. However, those who run Devil May Cry 5 on 120Hz can now set the game to run at a lower frame-rate in order to achieve smoother gameplay.

Devil May Cry Special Edition is available now on PlayStation 5 with a $39.99 price tag. Along with graphical improvements, the game includes next-gen vibration and trigger effects with the use of Dualsense. Those enhancements aren’t present in the PlayStation 4 version of the game.