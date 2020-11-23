In our Destiny 2 Beyond Light Master and Legend Lost Sectors Guide, we will bring you up to speed with everything there is to know about the new Master and Legend Lost Sectors that were introduced with the Beyond Light DLC.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Master and Legend Lost Sectors

New types of Lost Sectors have been introduced this time around. These are the Master and Legend Lost Sectors that appear on Europa & Cosmodrome.

These Lost Sectors are quite the challenge as the Master one requires a power level of at least 1280 while a Legend Lost Sector has a power level requirement of 1250.

Attempting to clear these Lost Sectors is important because, unlike previous destiny seasons, players won’t be able to get a fated engram from Xur and hope for new armor drops.

Seasonal Exotic Armor Sets

Master and Legend Lost Sectors are the only way to grind and get the new exotic armor sets that came with Season of the Hunt.

Every day, 2 new lost sectors appear on Europa and Cosmodrome ( One Master and One Legendary) and these lost sectors carry 1 exotic armor piece with them which also changes daily.

So, players can check the lost sector every day to see which armor piece is on offer that day.

If you complete this higher difficulty lost sector with a fireteam, then you will be awarded Nightfall level rewards.

If, however you venture solo and can beat it then you may find a new exotic armor piece at the end.

There is no certain way of knowing which armor piece will be offered so you have to double-check every day.

In addition to that, these lost sectors will also have additional elemental buffs, and debuffs so be sure to check that and equip yourself appropriately; otherwise your solo venture can very easily turn into a nightmare.

It is recommended that you have a 20 to 30 power level lead before heading into one of the new Lost Sectors alone for a better chance at succeeding.

Rotation of Lost Sectors

We have listed a table that tells you more about the rotation of different lost sectors in the Legend and Master category. This schedule can change if Bungie decides to do some changes on their end.

Legend Master Nov-23 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Nov-24 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Nov-25 Perdition Bunker E15 Nov-26 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Nov-27 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Nov-28 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Nov-29 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Nov-30 Perdition Bunker E15 Legend Master Dec-01 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-02 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-03 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-04 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-05 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-06 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-07 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-08 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-09 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-10 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-11 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-12 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-13 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-14 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-15 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-16 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-17 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-18 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-19 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-20 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-21 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-22 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-23 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-24 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-25 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-26 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Dec-27 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Dec-28 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Dec-29 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Dec-30 Perdition Bunker E15 Dec-31 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition 2021 Legend Master Jan-01 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-02 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-03 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-04 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-05 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-06 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-07 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-08 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-09 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-10 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-11 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-12 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-13 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-14 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-15 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-16 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-17 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-18 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-19 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-20 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-21 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-22 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-23 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-24 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-25 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-26 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Jan-27 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Jan-28 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Jan-29 Perdition Bunker E15 Jan-30 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Jan-31 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Legend Master Feb-01 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Feb-02 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Feb-03 Perdition Bunker E15 Feb-04 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition Feb-05 Veles Labyrinth Exodus Garden 2A Feb-06 Concealed Void Veles Labyrinth Feb-07 Bunker E15 Concealed Void Feb-08 Perdition Bunker E15 Feb-09 Exodus Garden 2A Perdition

The lost sector rotation ends on February 9th as that’s when Season of the Hunt ends in Destiny 2 Beyond Light.