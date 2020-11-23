The Lost Lament is a quest in Destiny 2, which has multiple steps you have to complete in order to get the Lament. In this Destiny 2 Beyond Light Lost Lament Exotic Quest guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the quest for this new weapon.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Lost Lament Exotic Quest

The Lament is one of the newly added exotic weapons to Destiny 2 and to acquire it, you need to finish the Lost Lament quest.

Visit Banshee-44

You have to go to Banshee-44 in the Tower to get the Lost Lament quest in D2 Beyond Light.

Once you have talked with Banshee-44, you can move on to the next step to get your hands on The Lament exotic sword.

Find three Exo

In the next step, you have to find three Exo out of many in the Europa.

The First Exo can be founded on the iced cliff in the center of Cadmus Ridge. The second can be founded in the left corner of the boss room within the Perdition Lost Sector. The third one can be found in a pile of Snow in front of the entry point of the Glassway strike in the far east Asterion Abyss.

Find the Giant Exo

After finding the three Exos, you have to find a Giant Exo. For finding the Giant Exo go to the Bray Exoscience building.

This building is in the west of Cadmus Ridge. Enter this building go through into the creation.

Here you have to find the marker which will take you to the Giant Exo. Go to the Exo and activate AI by pressing the button.

Take out Vex with Sword

After finding the giant Exo, you have to kill 100 Vex, Cyclops, Hydras, and 20 Minotaurs with a sword.

You can do this easily in the Cadmus Ridge or by completing the Prediction Lost Sector.

Finish the Empire’s Fall, reclaiming Europa and the Dark Priestess quests

Once you have completed the Destiny 2: Beyond Light campaign, you can get these quests from the Variks and Zavala.

Once you’ve completed them (or if you’ve already done so), let’s move on to the Exo Challenge.

Complete Exo challenge

After completing the three quests step, you have to complete the Exo challenge for loot. Speak to Variks and complete the Old Secrets missions challenges.

You have to go to the Bray Exoscience lobby, from where you can begin the new challenge. After completing the Exo Challenge, move to the next step.

On Europa defeat Vex with Finishers

After completing the Exo challenge part, you have to defeat Vex with Finishers anywhere on Europa. Well, the Perdition lost sector is the one where you will get the most finishers.

Now go to the Cadmus Ridge and do what you are supposed to do. You should have to do 2 solo runs of the lost Sector for this quest step to be completed.

Get the Blade Pieces

For completing the next step in Lost lament Exotic Quest, you have to go to the Glassway strike on Europa.

You are not asked to do any specific type of strikes like the Nightfall or Playlist version.

Just complete any strike and you will find the Blade pieces in the final area dropped by a Vex.

Revisit Banshee-44

Once you have completed the blade pieces part, you have to revisit the Banshee-44 to reforge the blade pieces you have gathered.

After that, you have to talk to your pal in the tower and you will get to know about the next step you need to complete in order to complete the Lost lament Exotic Quests.

Find the Abandoned Bunker

After revisiting the Banshee-44, you have to go to Bunker E15 called an abandoned bunker. This bunker is actually not abandoned.

You will find a lot of enemies which you have to defeat. Once you have killed the boss and loot the cache you will get some blueprints.

Back the Giant Exo

Once you are done with the abandoned bunker part you will get to know that the Giant Exo is in trouble.

You have to go out, get the mission, and rescue the Giant Exo in Bray Exoscience.

You can say this mission is a part of the previous mission involved the giant Exo. You have to beat all the Vex and you will be given the Lament exotic Sword.

After that, you will be asked to go back to Banshee-44 to finish the Lost Lament exotic quest.