Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Support AMD Ray-Tracing At Launch

It’s now less than a month before Cyberpunk 2077 releases. At least, we hope it is. However, we recently got to know that AMD GPUs will have fewer high-end options in-game than their Nvidia counterparts. As CD Project Red has announced, Cyberpunk 2077 won’t support Ray-Tracing with AMD graphics cards at launch.

The news comes from german source Computerbase, who offers an update to minimum requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

According to the source, they have asked CD Projekt whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will include Ray-Tracing only on Nvidia GeForce RTX. As a result, the developers confirmed that there will be Ray-Tracing in Cyberpunk for AMD GPUs. However, this feature won’t be available at launch. Their answer is (machine translate):

We are working together with AMD to integrate ray tracing options for their graphics cards as quickly as possible. However, this will not be the case when the game launches.

In addition to the previous confirmation, CD Projekt confirms that in order to experience the game with Ray Tracing, you’ll need to have at least a GeForce RTX 2060:

The minimum GPU for Ray Tracing, at 1920×1080, is the GeForce RTX 2060. Gamers will explore Night City with Medium Ray Tracing Preset powered by DLSS.

If you don’t own a super high-end PC, you don’t need to panic. Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be as demanding from your system as it appears to be. In fact, CD Projekt has confirmed that the game will be playable on low-end PCs as well, much like The Witcher 3. Their previous title played excellently on low-end systems, setting a standard for triple-A titles that appreciate every type of fan.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on December 10th after a series of cancellations to its release date. The game will be available on PC as well as consoles, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Google Stadia fans will also be able to experience the world of Night City at launch too.