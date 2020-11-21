How to Improve all Allies in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity

In this guide, we will tell you exactly how to Improve Allies in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity so that you can improve all your Allies to their maximum potential in the Age of Calamity.
In the new Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, there is a new quest and reward system where you can complete some Improve allies quests which will, as the name suggests, improve your allies in many ways.
You will get rewards by completing these quests that will add EXP to your allies or reduce damage an in many more ways will improve your Allies.
We have assembled this list of all the Improve all Allies quests that you can take on and get the rewards that we have enlisted below each quest. So let’s get to the quests.
Improving Allies
As mentioned above, you can improve your allies in many ways like reduced damage or EXP boost.
The way to improve allies in Hyrule Warriors is by completing the “Improve All Allies” quests, where you will need some materials at your disposal for each quest.
Painter’s Pilgrimage
You will unlock this quest when you complete the main story mission “The Yiga Clan Attacks” right in the central Hyrule.
You will need following materials for this quest:
- Bokoblin Trophy x300
- Fire Keese Wing x10
- Lizalfos Trophy x150
- Yellow Chuchu Jelly x3
- Icy Lizalfos Tail x10
You will get one heart increase for this quest.
Master Monster Roast
This quest will be unlocked after completing the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” mission.
You will need following materials:
- Blue Nightshade x10
- Stealthfin Trout x10
- Sneaky River Snail x10
- Silent Shroom x10
- Bokoblin Trophy x200
Completing this quest will increase your cooking slots by 1.
The Finest tailor in the Land
This quest will become available after completing “The Road Home, Besieged” mission.
These materials will be needed:
- Hinox Toenail x5
- Ironshell Crab x12
- Rugged Rhino Beetle x12
- Lizalfos Talon x25
- Lizalfos Horn x30
This will reward you with 5% enemy damage reduction.
Chilly Path to a Hot Bath
This quest will also be available after “The Road Home, Besieged” mission and you will need following materials:
- Sizzlefin Trout x10
- Spicy Pepper x10
- Moblin Trophy x10
- Sunshroom x10
- Lizalfos Trophy x200
You will get Improved Heart Recovery for your allies.
A Read on the Enemy
This quest will become available after completing “The Road Home, Besieged” mission.
You will need following materials:
- Hinox Trophy x2
- Bokoblin Fang
- Hinox Tooth x5
- Moblin Fang x50
- Bokoblin Horn x70
As a reward you will get 5% bonus EXP from enemies.
Tactics for Small Foes
This quest will be available after completing “Akalla Tower” mission.
Following materials will be required:
- Keese Trophy x50
- Octo Balloon x5
- Chuchu Trophy x20
- Chuchu Jelly x3
- Keese Eyeball x5
You will get military training camp discount reward.
What Bad Weather
You will get the quest after completing “Akalla Tower” mission.
And following materials will be required:
- Raw Gourmet Meat x5
- Chillshroom x10
- Electric Safflina x10
- Warm Darner x10
- Endura Shroom x10
You will get 10% discount in West Hyrule as reward.
A Sparkling Solution
This one will also be available after completing “Akalla Tower” mission and it is found in Necluda.
You will need following materials:
- Wizzrobe Trophy x3
- Ruby x2
- Amber x3
- Sapphire x2
- Lizalfos Trophy x150
You will get a new Kochi Dye color as reward.
Lighting the Way
This one will also be available after “Akalla Tower” mission and following materials will be needed:
- Luminous Stone x1
- Flint x5
- Sunset Firefly x5
- Wood x5
- Keese Trophy x30
You will get 10% discount in East Hyrule as reward.
The Research of Rods
This one will be available after completing “A Feast of Wizzrobe” mission.
You will need following materials:
- Yellow Chuchu Jelly x7
- Wizzrobe Trophy x10
- Ice Keese Wing x10
- Bokoblin Trophy x250
- Red Lizalfos Tail x10
Rod uses will be increased by one as reward.
This is all the quests that you can do and are available in Hyrule Warriors to improve all allies.