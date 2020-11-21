How to Improve all Allies in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity

In this guide, we will tell you exactly how to Improve Allies in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity so that you can improve all your Allies to their maximum potential in the Age of Calamity.

Improve Allies in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity

In the new Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, there is a new quest and reward system where you can complete some Improve allies quests which will, as the name suggests, improve your allies in many ways.

You will get rewards by completing these quests that will add EXP to your allies or reduce damage an in many more ways will improve your Allies.

We have assembled this list of all the Improve all Allies quests that you can take on and get the rewards that we have enlisted below each quest. So let’s get to the quests.

Improving Allies

As mentioned above, you can improve your allies in many ways like reduced damage or EXP boost.

The way to improve allies in Hyrule Warriors is by completing the “Improve All Allies” quests, where you will need some materials at your disposal for each quest.

Painter’s Pilgrimage

You will unlock this quest when you complete the main story mission “The Yiga Clan Attacks” right in the central Hyrule.

You will need following materials for this quest:

Bokoblin Trophy x300

Fire Keese Wing x10

Lizalfos Trophy x150

Yellow Chuchu Jelly x3

Icy Lizalfos Tail x10

You will get one heart increase for this quest.

Master Monster Roast

This quest will be unlocked after completing the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” mission.

You will need following materials:

Blue Nightshade x10

Stealthfin Trout x10

Sneaky River Snail x10

Silent Shroom x10

Bokoblin Trophy x200

Completing this quest will increase your cooking slots by 1.

The Finest tailor in the Land

This quest will become available after completing “The Road Home, Besieged” mission.

These materials will be needed:

Hinox Toenail x5

Ironshell Crab x12

Rugged Rhino Beetle x12

Lizalfos Talon x25

Lizalfos Horn x30

This will reward you with 5% enemy damage reduction.

Chilly Path to a Hot Bath

This quest will also be available after “The Road Home, Besieged” mission and you will need following materials:

Sizzlefin Trout x10

Spicy Pepper x10

Moblin Trophy x10

Sunshroom x10

Lizalfos Trophy x200

You will get Improved Heart Recovery for your allies.

A Read on the Enemy

This quest will become available after completing “The Road Home, Besieged” mission.

You will need following materials:

Hinox Trophy x2

Bokoblin Fang

Hinox Tooth x5

Moblin Fang x50

Bokoblin Horn x70

As a reward you will get 5% bonus EXP from enemies.

Tactics for Small Foes

This quest will be available after completing “Akalla Tower” mission.

Following materials will be required:

Keese Trophy x50

Octo Balloon x5

Chuchu Trophy x20

Chuchu Jelly x3

Keese Eyeball x5

You will get military training camp discount reward.

What Bad Weather

You will get the quest after completing “Akalla Tower” mission.

And following materials will be required:

Raw Gourmet Meat x5

Chillshroom x10

Electric Safflina x10

Warm Darner x10

Endura Shroom x10

You will get 10% discount in West Hyrule as reward.

A Sparkling Solution

This one will also be available after completing “Akalla Tower” mission and it is found in Necluda.

You will need following materials:

Wizzrobe Trophy x3

Ruby x2

Amber x3

Sapphire x2

Lizalfos Trophy x150

You will get a new Kochi Dye color as reward.

Lighting the Way

This one will also be available after “Akalla Tower” mission and following materials will be needed:

Luminous Stone x1

Flint x5

Sunset Firefly x5

Wood x5

Keese Trophy x30

You will get 10% discount in East Hyrule as reward.

The Research of Rods

This one will be available after completing “A Feast of Wizzrobe” mission.

You will need following materials:

Yellow Chuchu Jelly x7

Wizzrobe Trophy x10

Ice Keese Wing x10

Bokoblin Trophy x250

Red Lizalfos Tail x10

Rod uses will be increased by one as reward.

This is all the quests that you can do and are available in Hyrule Warriors to improve all allies.