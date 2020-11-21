Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Zelda Quests Guide

Below we have listed all the Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Zelda Quests, their starting location, how to complete them and rewards for completing the quest.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Zelda Quests

In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each main character has their own set of quests which can be completed to unlock different awards and abilities for the character.

One of the main story characters in Hyrule Warriors is Zelda and she also has her unique quests.

In this guide, we will list all the Zelda Quests in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The Frontiers of Knowledge

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Guardian Amok’ quest. In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 1x Moblin Gang, 3x Moblin Trophy and 10x Bokoblin Horns.

These materials are dropped from Level 1 enemies. Once you gather all these materials, your quest will be complete.

Rewards: It is a bonus combo that allows you to use two strong attacks in a row.

A Princess in Distress

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Relief for Soldier Stress’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 5x Cool Saffina. Once you gather this, the quest will be complete.

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +1.

A Buffet of Delicacies

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Daruk, the Goron Hero’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 3x Goron Spice, 1x Hydromelon, 1x Swift Violet, 1x Hearty Salmon and 1x Fortified Pumpkin.

Gathering all these materials will complete the quest.

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +1.

Preparing for Field Work

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 5x Zapshroom, 150x Bokoblin Trophy and 5x Electric Darner.

Rewards: Bonus Combo Unlocked.

In Case of Emergency…

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Akkala Tower’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Octo Balloon, 3x Octorok Eyeball, 3x Octorok Tentacle and 10x Octorok Trophy.

Rewards: Bonus Hearts +2.

Soothing Tensions

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘Akkara Tower’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Blue Nightshade, 10x Hyrule Herb, 10x Silent Princess, 200x Bokoblin Trophy and 50x Lizalfos Trophy.

Rewards: Bonus Combo Unlocked.

Research Funding

Starting Location: Central Hyrule

How to Complete: This quest is unlocked by completing the ‘When Courage Falls’ quest.

In order to complete this quest, you will need to collect 10x Ancient Spring, 10x Ancient Shaft, 3x Ancient Core, 1500 Rupee currency and 1x Diamond.

Reward: Bonus Combo Unlocked.