Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Weapon Fusion Guide

Most of the Main Missions in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will flood you with new weapons that you’ll probably never use. However, you can fuse these wasted weapons to make them better. This guide will help you understand the fundamentals of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Weapon Fusion.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Weapon Fusion

Most of the weapons in your inventory are completely useless to you, either because of low level or useless bonuses.

Most players sell these weapons to the Blacksmith, but they end up sold cheap.

This makes selling them not worth much. A better alternative is to utilize Weapon fusing.

What is Weapon Fusing?

Weapon Fusing allows you to merge your weapons together.

It is the best way to make sure that your weapons are the strongest they can be, instead of waiting to find a better weapon.

It allows you to add XP to your target weapon to increase it’s level and strength as well as gain new or upgraded passive skills for that weapon.

A higher-level weapon means that it deals higher damage, whereas passive skills provide you bonuses that affect weapon performances.

When fusing, weapons kills are randomly assigned and will be represented by different icons. These changes in the weapon will be highlighted in yellow.

The new strength and passive effects of your weapon will be highlighted when fusing. Fusing higher level weapons grant you much better weapons than fusing low-level weapons.

Infusion of each weapon to the target weapon requires 50 rupees, so don’t go crazy on experimenting with fusion.

If you’re in need of some extra rupees, you can always check out our rupee farming guide.

Another benefit of fusion is Seal-Matching Boost. To get this, fuse two or more weapons with the same effect icon.

Doing this will increase your chance of gaining an increase in bonuses that you get with fusion.

On receiving a Seal-Matching Boost, the new weapons will be represented with a glow around it.