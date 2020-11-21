Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Monk Maz Koshia Quests Guide

There are a total of 14 Monk Maz Koshia Quests in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each having its own Rewards at the end. There is a procedure to follow in order to unlock these quests, which involves a few Materials to collect. This guide details how to unlock these quests, what Materials to collect and what Rewards you receive.

Below we have categorized the Quests according to their locations.

The Trial of Monsters

Location: Gerudo. To unlock this quest, you must complete the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” Mission.

Required Material

Ethereal Stone x5

Bokoblin Trophy x350

Lizalfos Trophy x100

Wizzrobe Trophy x3

Moblin Trophy x20

Reward: Qualify for the Trial of Monk Maz Koshia

The Trial of Stones

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” Mission.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x7

Amber x10

Topaz x5

Ruby x5

Diamond x2

Reward: Qualify for the Trial of Monk Maz Koshia

The Trial of the Mighty Foe

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” Mission.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x10

Stone Talus Trophy x1

Hinox Trophy x3

Lynel Trophy x3

Reward: Qualify for the Trial of Monk Maz Koshia

Trial of Dah Hesho

Location: Akkala. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Bokoblin Trophy x100

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Soh Kofi

Location: Lanayru. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Mighty Porgy x5

Mighty Bananas x5

Bladed Rhino Beetle x5

Razorclaw Crab x5

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Ke’nai Shakah

Location: Akkala. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Ironshell Crab x5

Ironshroom x5

Armoranth x5

Fortified Pumpkin x5

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Muwo Jeem

Location: Necluda. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Bokoblin Trophy x500

Lizalfos Trophy x150

Chuchu Trophy x20

Keese Trophy x50

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Tutsuwa Nima

Location: Akkala. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Moblin x15

Wizzrobe Trophy x2

Hinox x1

Lynel Trophy x1

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Pumaag Nitae

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x2

Hylian Shroom x5

Chillshroom x5

Stamella Shroom x5

Bokoblin Trophy x300

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Noya Neha

Location: Central Hyrule. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Hearty Durian x5

Wildberry x10

Voltfruit x15

Lizalfos Trophy x100

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Shoqa Tatone

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x3

Big Hearty Radish x10

Hearty Radish x15

Blue Nightshade x20

Octorok Trophy x50

Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Sasa Kai

Location: Gerudo. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x5

Hyrule Bass x15

Snake Carp x15

Stealthfin Trout x15

Hinox Trophy x2

Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Goma Asaagh

Location: Hebra. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials:

Ethereal Stone x3

Energetic Rhino Beetle x20

Bright-Eyed Crab x20

Restless Cricket x20

Stone Talus Trophy x1

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1

Trial of Saas Ko’sah

Location: Central Hyrule. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

Ethereal Stone x4

Endura Carrot x10

Tireless Frog x10

Hinox Trophy x1

Lynel Trophy x1

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1