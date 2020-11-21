Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Monk Maz Koshia Quests Guide

There are a total of 14 Monk Maz Koshia Quests in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, each having its own Rewards at the end. There is a procedure to follow in order to unlock these quests, which involves a few Materials to collect. This guide details how to unlock these quests, what Materials to collect and what Rewards you receive.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Monk Maz Koshia Quests

Below we have categorized the Quests according to their locations.

The Trial of Monsters

Location: Gerudo. To unlock this quest, you must complete the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” Mission.

Required Material

  • Ethereal Stone x5
  • Bokoblin Trophy x350
  • Lizalfos Trophy x100
  • Wizzrobe Trophy x3
  • Moblin Trophy x20

Reward: Qualify for the Trial of Monk Maz Koshia

The Trial of Stones

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” Mission.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x7
  • Amber x10
  • Topaz x5
  • Ruby x5
  • Diamond x2

Reward: Qualify for the Trial of Monk Maz Koshia

The Trial of the Mighty Foe

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the “Destroy the Yiga Clan!” Mission.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x10
  • Stone Talus Trophy x1
  • Hinox Trophy x3
  • Lynel Trophy x3

Reward: Qualify for the Trial of Monk Maz Koshia

Trial of Dah Hesho

Location: Akkala. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Bokoblin Trophy x100

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Soh Kofi

Location: Lanayru. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Mighty Porgy x5
  • Mighty Bananas x5
  • Bladed Rhino Beetle x5
  • Razorclaw Crab x5

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Ke’nai Shakah

Location: Akkala. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Ironshell Crab x5
  • Ironshroom x5
  • Armoranth x5
  • Fortified Pumpkin x5

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Muwo Jeem

Location: Necluda. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Bokoblin Trophy x500
  • Lizalfos Trophy x150
  • Chuchu Trophy x20
  • Keese Trophy x50

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Tutsuwa Nima

Location: Akkala. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Moblin x15
  • Wizzrobe Trophy x2
  • Hinox x1
  • Lynel Trophy x1

Reward: Bonus Combo

Trial of Pumaag Nitae

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x2
  • Hylian Shroom x5
  • Chillshroom x5
  • Stamella Shroom x5
  • Bokoblin Trophy x300

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Noya Neha

Location: Central Hyrule. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Hearty Durian x5
  • Wildberry x10
  • Voltfruit x15
  • Lizalfos Trophy x100

Reward: +1 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Shoqa Tatone

Location: Faron. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Big Hearty Radish x10
  • Hearty Radish x15
  • Blue Nightshade x20
  • Octorok Trophy x50

Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Sasa Kai

Location: Gerudo. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x5
  • Hyrule Bass x15
  • Snake Carp x15
  • Stealthfin Trout x15
  • Hinox Trophy x2

Reward: +2 Bonus Hearts

Trial of Goma Asaagh

Location: Hebra. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials:

  • Ethereal Stone x3
  • Energetic Rhino Beetle x20
  • Bright-Eyed Crab x20
  • Restless Cricket x20
  • Stone Talus Trophy x1

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1

Trial of Saas Ko’sah

Location: Central Hyrule. To unlock this quest, you must complete the Trial of the Ancients challenge.

Required Materials

  • Ethereal Stone x4
  • Endura Carrot x10
  • Tireless Frog x10
  • Hinox Trophy x1
  • Lynel Trophy x1

Reward: Special-Attack Gauge +1

