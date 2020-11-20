In this Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Impa Quests guide, we’ll be writing down where you can find each of these quests related to Impa and how you can complete them.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Impa Quests

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity allows players to unlock exciting new abilities for their characters by completing exclusive quests and these Impa related quests are no different.

You’ll find a number of quests scattered around Hyrule for Impa. Completing these quests will boost Impa’s abilities and make her more proficient on the battlefield.

The Lights of Home

Location

Hebra

Requirements

To unlock the ‘The Lights of Home’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘The Battle of Hyrule Field’ quest beforehand.

Sunset Firefly (1)

Swift Carrot (1)

Fortified Pumpkin (1)

Bokoblin Trophy (100)

Reward

+1 Bonus Hearts

Traps for Kakariko Village

Location

Necluda

Requirements

To unlock the ‘Traps for Kakariko Village’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘The Lights of Home’ quest beforehand.

Chuchu Jelly (1)

Lizalfos Tail (5)

Bokoblin Guts (5)

Bokoblin Trophy (200)

Lizalfos Trophy (50)

Reward

Bonus Combo

Kakriko’s Best Babysitter

Location

Necluda

Requirements

To unlock ‘Kakriko’s Best Babysitter’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘The Lights of Home’ quest beforehand.

Courser Bee Honey (1)

Cane Sugar (1)

Wildberry (1)

Bokoblin Trophy (200)

Reward

+1 Bonus Hearts

To Bring the Village Together

Location

Necluda

Requirements

To unlock ‘To Bring The Village Together’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed Impa’s Training challenge.

Swift Carrot (5)

Bokoblin Trophy (150)

Reward

Bonus Combo

Village Training Secrets

Location

Necluda

Requirements

To unlock ‘Village Training Secrets’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ quest beforehand.

Might Thistle (3)

Armoranth (3)

Hyrule Herb (3)

Blue Nightshade (2)

Bokoblin Trophy (200)

Reward

Bonus Combo

Helping Out at Hateno Pasture

Location

Necluda

Requirements

To unlock ‘Helping Out at Hateno Pasture’ quest, you will have to have completed the ‘Akkala Tower’ quest beforehand.

Tabantha Wheat (10)

Hylian Rice (10)

Bokoblin Trophy (200)

Moblin Trophy (15)

Reward

Special-Attack Gauge +1

Just the Right Light

Location

Necluda

Requirements

To unlock ‘Just the Right Light’ quest, you will have to have completed the ‘When Courage Falls’ quest beforehand.

Sunset Firefly (10)

Sneaky River Snail (10)

Wizzrobe Trophy (5)

Bokoblin Trophy (300)

Hinox Trophy (1)

Reward

Bonus Combo