In this Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Impa Quests guide, we’ll be writing down where you can find each of these quests related to Impa and how you can complete them.
Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Impa Quests
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity allows players to unlock exciting new abilities for their characters by completing exclusive quests and these Impa related quests are no different.
You’ll find a number of quests scattered around Hyrule for Impa. Completing these quests will boost Impa’s abilities and make her more proficient on the battlefield.
The Lights of Home
Location
Hebra
Requirements
To unlock the ‘The Lights of Home’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘The Battle of Hyrule Field’ quest beforehand.
- Sunset Firefly (1)
- Swift Carrot (1)
- Fortified Pumpkin (1)
- Bokoblin Trophy (100)
Reward
+1 Bonus Hearts
Traps for Kakariko Village
Location
Necluda
Requirements
To unlock the ‘Traps for Kakariko Village’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘The Lights of Home’ quest beforehand.
- Chuchu Jelly (1)
- Lizalfos Tail (5)
- Bokoblin Guts (5)
- Bokoblin Trophy (200)
- Lizalfos Trophy (50)
Reward
Bonus Combo
Kakriko’s Best Babysitter
Location
Necluda
Requirements
To unlock ‘Kakriko’s Best Babysitter’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘The Lights of Home’ quest beforehand.
- Courser Bee Honey (1)
- Cane Sugar (1)
- Wildberry (1)
- Bokoblin Trophy (200)
Reward
+1 Bonus Hearts
To Bring the Village Together
Location
Necluda
Requirements
To unlock ‘To Bring The Village Together’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed Impa’s Training challenge.
- Swift Carrot (5)
- Bokoblin Trophy (150)
Reward
Bonus Combo
Village Training Secrets
Location
Necluda
Requirements
To unlock ‘Village Training Secrets’ quest for Impa, you will have to have completed ‘Freeing Korok Forest’ quest beforehand.
- Might Thistle (3)
- Armoranth (3)
- Hyrule Herb (3)
- Blue Nightshade (2)
- Bokoblin Trophy (200)
Reward
Bonus Combo
Helping Out at Hateno Pasture
Location
Necluda
Requirements
To unlock ‘Helping Out at Hateno Pasture’ quest, you will have to have completed the ‘Akkala Tower’ quest beforehand.
- Tabantha Wheat (10)
- Hylian Rice (10)
- Bokoblin Trophy (200)
- Moblin Trophy (15)
Reward
Special-Attack Gauge +1
Just the Right Light
Location
Necluda
Requirements
To unlock ‘Just the Right Light’ quest, you will have to have completed the ‘When Courage Falls’ quest beforehand.
- Sunset Firefly (10)
- Sneaky River Snail (10)
- Wizzrobe Trophy (5)
- Bokoblin Trophy (300)
- Hinox Trophy (1)
Reward
Bonus Combo