In our Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Guardian Amok walkthrough we will take you through the whole of the Guardian Amok mission of Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Guardian Amok

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity is a prequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and it tells us about the events that took place around 100 years before we see Zelda.

It has two chapters with different levels and Guardian Amok is the second level in the first chapter of the game. It will start after you are done with the battle of Hyrule.

We have this detailed walkthrough to guide you through the whole of Guardian Amok and also have prepared a list of all the extra missions and collectibles you can find throughout the level.

So, let’s get to it right away.

At the Beginning

There is no level requirement for the battle in this level as this is just the initial stage of the game so start with Zelda and Impa by your side and fight the Bokoblins and Moblins coming at you.

Go towards south of the place where you just faced enemies and you will find Magnesis, which will allow you to grab and shoot metallic objects.

You will also get Stasis that once used will freeze your enemies.

You can then attack those frozen enemies easily.

Before you reach your next gate, you may also find an Ice Wizzrobe and you can take it out to get an Ice rod.

Keep an eye on your left side as you approach the gate, and you may find a chest with a rare item.

After passing the gate you will face Bokoblin with a hammer, take it down and keep going ahead while keeping an eye on right for another chest and a flower on right wall as well.

A Guardian to Face

As soon as you reach your second outpost, you will have to face a Guardian.

Well, this one is very tough to face so just follow Zelda and find yourself some cover as the guardian will be attacking behind you, you must dodge or defend yourself from Guardian’s laser explosion.

Also, you can find the Korok if you do not Zelda and go to the other path. Keep running and you will reach the third outpost.

A cutscene will appear and you will see locations of disabled guardians on the map.

Find the Guardians

Now you have to use map to go find two guardians. Go to the south waypoint and you can use the map feature to send Impa towards the other guardian location.

As you are going south, keep in mind that you will find a chest in a skull base on the start of grassy area. Then go east to face Lizalfos in the outpost and you will get more collectibles.

If you look south from here you will find a flower on the cliff to get the Korak seed.

After taking the outpost, as you go through the open gate you will find a balloon with korak seed over the cliff.

Here, you will also face electric wizzrobe and from him you can get lightening rod.

After that you just have to go to the disabled guardian and have to give it a blow to activate it.

You will also find another flower with Korak seed in front of a tent right before the disabled guardian.

Now if you have sent Impa towards the other disabled guardian, you can just switch from there to Impa and go where the green arrows are pointing.

You will then a reach a new outpost with the second guardian there.

Activate the guardian and also look for the wooden path on right side from there, there will be a glowing spot at the end, you will get Korak seed by activating it.

Final Battle

Well, you will now see that the evil guardian is far away from the recently activated guardian and you will have to lure the evil guardian into the red circle that you see on the map.

To lure the guardian, switch to Zelda and get his attention to lure him into the red circle. Now you have to make your last charge with all Link, Impa and Zelda to fight the evil guardian.

When the guardian moves up in the clouds it will crash down and you have to dodge this attack and this will give you an opening to attack.

You just have to repeat the process and you will be able to defeat the guardian.

This is the end of your journey in the Guardian Amok of Chapter 1 in Age of Calamity.