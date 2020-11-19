The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Features Full DualSense, PS5 SSD, & Ray-Tracing Support

Daedalic Entertainment previously did tease that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be releasing as a PlayStation 5-ready game. The developer has now confirmed the game to be making full use of the PS4 successor which includes the new DualSense and other hardware-related features.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine (via AltChar) for the latest issue, publishing director Jonas Hüsges confirmed that DualSense will allow players to feel how Gollum interacts with his surroundings. Both the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will directly translate his actions when they either “become tangible” or when Gollum “runs out of stamina.”

Gollum’s actions become more tangible and his physical struggle when he runs out of stamina translates directly to the way the game is played.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will also utilize the lightning-fast PS5 solid-state drive to dramatically reduce loading times. Hüsges confirmed that “restarting a section will be instantaneous” and that players will not have to stare at a death screen after a deadly encounter.

That however does not mark the end of the supported features. Daedalic Entertainment has further added support for ray-traced shadows as well as “dynamic and moving light sources” which will help guide players when they are sneaking through dark passages.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will mostly be based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien and hence, several aspects in the game are going to be different from how they were portrayed in the movies. Readers will know that the creature was not exactly as similar in the movies as in the novels. There was a whole backstory involved and more so which was ignored to reduce screen-time. Daedalic Entertainment intends to tap into that untold lore.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum remains without a release date and is pegged to see the light of day somewhere in 2021. The game will be landing on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, alongside their current-generation counterparts, PC, and Nintendo Switch.