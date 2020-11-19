Project 007 Teased, Features “Wholly Original” Bond Origin Story

IO Interactive has officially announced Project 007 which as the titular working title suggests features James Bond, the fictional British Secret Service agent who has been notoriously spying (and womanizing) for several decades now.

There is next to nothing currently known about the game except that Project 007 serves as “the very first James Bond origin story” and which will be “wholly original,” according to the official website.

IO Interactive confirms hiring to be ongoing for Project 007 which probably suggests that the game will not be releasing anytime soon. It also means that gameplay footage should not be expected anytime soon either.

“It’s true that once in a while, the stars do align in our industry,” said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak in a press release. “Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities. Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio.”

Project 007 is self-developed and self-published by IO Interactive. That is only fitting since fans have been making comparisons between James Bond and Agent 47 for years. The Hitman franchise was as close to a Bond game as possible. IO Interactive now intends to deliver the real deal.

IO Interactive states that Project 007 remains in development for “modern systems and platforms,” which should at least include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Its proprietary Glacier engine, which was used for prior Hitman games, powers the new Bond game as well.

Expect a few updates to roll out once the holidays are over. Fans can only keep their fingers crossed for a release somewhere in 2022 unless the game is actually nearing completion next year.