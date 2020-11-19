This Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Merchants guide will contain details about shops, stables, a list of Merchants, and Blacksmiths available to you in Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity.

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Merchants

In this guide, we will take a look at everything there is to know about merchants.

From the list of merchants in the game to the services they provide as well as the items they have, we will discuss it all.

First, let’s take a look at the shops:

Shops

In Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, shops contain different items to sell. Every shop can have a different price and quantity for an item.

You can also use these shops to sell the items you have. Here are some items typically found in shops along with their price:

Bird Egg (5 for 12 rupees)

Bokoblin Guts (5 for 80 rupees)

Cane Sugar (5 for 12 rupees)

Fortified Pumpkin (10 for 20 rupees)

Goat Butter (5 for 12 rupees)

Swift Carrot (10 for 16 rupees)

Stables

Stables are similar to shops but the items present in stables are rarer than the items found in typical shops.

They are mainly for attracting traveling merchants.

You can unlock the Lakeside Stable after the “On the Hook” quest and the Outskirt Stable in the “Swanked-Up Stable” quest.

Blacksmiths

It is pretty obvious what blacksmiths will be used for. You can unlock blacksmiths after you have finished the quest called “Brawny Blacksmiths”.

Here is the list of merchants in the game and the items they provide:

Merchants

Merchants and stables are related. There can be different merchants present in the stables at different times, but this is also not consistent.

They can change after completing quests, and you won’t find a merchant at one stable for a long duration.

Let’s have a look:

Merchant Bena

Here are the items you can find from Merchant Bena:

Big Hearty Truffle

Chillshroom

Hearty Truffle

Sunshroom

Zapshroom

Dayfah

Here are the items you can find from Merchant Dayfah:

Hydromelon (10 for 16 rupees)

Palm Fruit (10 for 16 rupees)

Voltfruit (10 for 16 rupees)

Wildberry (10 for 12 rupees)

Monda

Here are the items you can find from Merchant Monda: