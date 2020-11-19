Far Cry 6 Listing Suggests May 2021 Release

It appears that Ubisoft has finally decided on a new release date for Far Cry 6.

According to an updated listing on Microsoft Store earlier today, Far Cry 6 will be releasing for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on May 25, 2021; which should be the same day when the game releases on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Google Stadia as well. Ubisoft has not confirmed the listing at the time of writing but Microsoft Store does tend to leak release dates ahead of schedule.

Far Cry 6 was announced earlier in the year and was scheduled for release on all supported platforms on February 18, 2021. Ubisoft however decided to push the release further into 2021 due to development challenges brought upon by COVID-19. The aforementioned listing is the first time the game has received a release date since then and which should be verified soon.

Far Cry 6 stars Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist dictator Antón Castillo. The game takes place on a fictional island called Yara which Ubisoft claims to be the largest setting in the franchise to date. It is believed that players will take at least an hour to walk across the entire island which should give a rough idea of scale until Ubisoft provides an actual size of the island.

The new installment will mark the debut of the franchise on next-generation (or current-generation as of now) consoles. Far Cry 6 will run in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft has not confirmed if the 4K output will be native or upscaled. Those who purchase the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be offered a free upgrade onto their respective next-generation console.