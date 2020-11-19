Destiny 2 Beyond Light Wrathborn Hunts Guide

It is the Season of the Hunt in Destiny 2, and this time you will be hunting Wrathborn. Hunting these creatures is a long and planned process so let us explain the complete Destiny 2 Beyond Light Wrathborn Hunts process in this guide.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Wrathborn Hunts

There is a lot to do before the wrathborn hunt event itself in Destiny 2! You need to obtain and unlock the Cryptolith Lures and then charge them up.

You need to do a series of missions in Destiny 2 before you can do the Wrathborn event itself.

Seems like a lot to do right? Don’t worry we’ve got your back and will guide you through the whole process

Cryptolith Lure

Before anything else, you need to unlock the Cryptolith lures located in The Forgotten Shore, The Dreaming City and The Moon.

You need to therefore finish the respective missions in these locations. Finish the quests of The Shadow Keep and Forsaken Campaigns.

Once you’ve unlocked the three areas, interact with the Director and make your way to The Moon.

On the moon, you will find the mission pinned down as ” Trail of the Hunt” on the map. Finish this mission to gain access to The Crow, Cryptolith Lure and relative missions.

Charging the Lure Up

In order to take part in the Wrathborn event, you need to charge your lure up by taking part in Strikes, Crucible or Gambit missions.

While completing these activities, if you manage to land more precision hits you will see significant progress in the charging process.

In order to speed the process up even more, take part in Strike missions and make sure you finish the Lost Sector area.

Upgrading and Configuring

Next up is configuring your Cryptolith lure right so that you can access the Wrathborn Hunt events in The Tangled Shore.

Open the quest screen and access Cryptolith Lure when the Lure is already charged as per the step described above.

Go to the configuration menu and Pick a Target in Prey Mode and Dormant in Both Trophy Mods.

You can also upgrade your lure to make it much more effective against the Wrathborn beasts.

The upgrading potential is linked with your rank with the Crow. As your rank increases from 1 to 2 then 4, 6, 8 and 10, the upgrades unlock.

The rewards from the Crow’s ranking up will also increase Powerful Engrams weekly. Therefore, you will be able to invest in your Cryptolith Lure well.

The Wrathborn Hunt and Crow Rewards

Finally, when your Cryptolith Lure is ready, it’s time to go to the Tangled Shore to hunt the Wrathborn down.

Follow the marker as you reach the destination on Tangled Shore and interact with the flag you find here. Upon luring, the opponents will spawn along with the main target.

You need to deal damage to the smaller opponents first so that they drop the Miasma, which will allow you to deal greater damage to the main target.

Eventually, the Wrathborn boss will flee and you will have to track him down with the help of Green Blood trial he leaves behind.

As you follow the blood trails, you will find another mission flag, interact with it to start the hunt activity.

Repeat the above process, kill the smaller opponents first to use the Miasma dropped by them against the main target. Eventually, the Wrathborn Enemy will die.

Once the Wrathborn beast is dead and you have looted the area well, go meet the Crow to rank up with him using the Recon Data you have collected during the hunt.

The Crow will also give you a number of Cryptolith related items! This will end the Wrathborn Hunt Activity.