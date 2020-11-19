Destiny 2 Beyond Light Entropic Shard Locations Guide

In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, locating Entropic Shard positions is a prerequisite for the Study of Darkness Triumph. In order to make this easier, we have come up with this guide that will provide you will all the details you need to know for all the Destiny 2 Beyond Light Entropic Shard Locations.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Entropic Shard Locations

Entropic shards are also a central component of the Aspect of Control mission, which is specifically related to the current Stasis skills.

Entropic Shard 1: Cadmus Ridge

At Cadmus Ridge, to the west of the town, near the red building which leads to Bray Exoscience, the first Entropic Shard can be found.

You’ll be able to find the shard outside in the snow around the corner.

Entropic Shard 2: Asterion Abyss

You will find the next Entropic Shard in Asterion Abyss.

Look for a large Vex structure, after you’re done doing that, go ahead and climb onto the structure. You will find the shard placed into a corner.

Entropic Shard 3: Concealed Void Lost Sector

For this Shard you will have to go to Europa. The Entropic Shard can be found above the boss room in the Concealed Void Lost Sector.

You will have to find it floating in the yellow Light of the roof.

Also, remember that you can make this location a bit easier for you by eliminating all the enemies first.

Entropic Shard 4: Eventide Ruins

Go ahead and reach Eventide Ruins, which can be found near the route to Asterion Abyss.

When you emerge from the Abyss of Asterion, you will face a snowy ramp that leads to the right.

A demolished portion of a house is to the left of the ramp. The shard is hidden in behind the steel girders and pipes.

Entropic Shard 5: Bunker E15

You will find the next Entropic Shard in the Bunker E15 Lost Sector.

Work until you come across the friendly robots locked in Vex cages and the wide window overlooking the next town, through the Lost Sector.

Fight down and knock out the enemies in that area. Now, look up at the glass pane, and there’s a shard in the upper right corner, tucked into the corner.

Entropic Shard 6: Riis-Reborn Approach

The Entropic Shard of the Riis-Reborn Approach is very deep within the region.

In order to find it, you would need to go up the second gravity lift and search behind the stairs.

Use the gravity lift to go upward (this is the first one) starting at Eventide Ruins, sprint past the enemies and proceed through the halls.

Take the door on the right when you reach the space where you were initially pursued by Phylaks during the Beyond Light campaign.

Go up the gravity lift in the next space. Go behind the steps at the top to find a shard.

Entropic Shard 7: Technocrat’s Iron

In the Technocrat’s Iron, there’s another Entropic Shard, specifically, the Boss Room.

Just to the right of the gate, it is floating over the pillars. As for how you get here the trek through the Riis-Reborn Approach is a very long one.

You have to start at Eventide Ruins and run through Riis-Reborn Approach, as to how you hit Technocrat’s Iron.

Move upward on two gravity lifts and then into the teleporter. Jump up to the next platform after leaving the teleporter, and enter the corridor.

With the corridor straight ahead leading to Kell’s Rising, you can encounter a fork, but the road to the left leads you to Technocrat’s Iron.

Take the left path, from here on out there really is only one direction.

Entropic Shard 8: Kell’s Rising

The eighth location of Entropic Shard is in Kell’s Rising. The shard is located on the very last platform in town that you can enter.

You will spot 2 Vandal snipers up on the right as you get to the bridge, eliminate them and get to where they were to find a set of stairs, the shard is below here.

You will need to begin at Eventide Ruins and work your way up through the Riis-Reborn strategy as to how you can hit Kell’s Rising.

Move into two lifts of gravity and a teleporter afterwards.

Jump up the platform after leaving the teleporter and reach the next corridor to come across a fork in the road-the left brings you to Technocrat’s Iron and you are brought to Kell’s Rising by running straight ahead.

There is only one way to get to the final platform from here, so keep walking.

Entropic Shard 9: Creation

The last Entropic Shard is found in Creation, an area to the left of Cadmus Ridge through Bray Exoscience.

However, note that this area is not currently inside the playable space. And according to the reports, it is indicated that this area is part of a quest coming soon