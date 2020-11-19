In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best MP5 Loadouts guide, we will discuss which perks and attachments will go best with the MP5. We will take a look at a total of 8 attachments that will take out any flaw in the MP5 in COD BO Cold War.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best MP5 Loadouts

The MP5 is one of the oldest weapons in Call of Duty. It has maintained its position as one of the SMGs in the game.

It has great agility and control but it has some shortcomings as well. But we can remove those by adding attachments.

This weapon has much better control than the AK74u. It even has a better range which makes it a much superior weapon.

Here are the best loadouts for the MP5:

The Balanced MP5 Loadout

An SMG is an SMG even if it is a great weapon. You need to add attachment to make it more effective at longer ranges.

Attachments

Muzzle Brake

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

10mm Mags

Commando Foregrip

Striped Grip tape

Perks

Quick Fix

High Alert

Spotter

Gear

Carrying grenades with this loadout would be very wise.

The Offensive Loadout

This loadout is made to hurt the enemy. If you have an offensive playstyle, you need to try this loadout. It can be very helpful in multiplayer as well.

Attachments

FFS Light

Viper Reflex Sight

FTAC Collapsible

Granulated Grip Tape

10mm Mags

Perks

Overkill

Restock

Spotter

Gear

Carry the combo of flash and smoke grenades. You can throw them in before you rush to make the attack more affective.

The Range Loadout

This loadout focuses on the range of the weapon making it more effective at medium range so that the MP5 can rival with the ARs even at medium range.

Attachments

Muzzle Break

Aim-Op

Reflex Sight

Ranger Foregrip

10mm Mags

These attachments when combines will significantly improve range but it will at the cost of your agility. However, keep in mind that lesser agility with an MP5 is still better than the agility with most ARs.

Perks

Use these perks with the range loadout:

Double Time

Ghost

Spotter

As this isn’t an offensive build, so these perks aren’t for rushing as well. However they compensate for the losses made by the attachments as much as they can.

Gear

Carry claymore and a Heartbeat sensor with this loadout. It will be of great help.

The Pro Loadout

This loadout is used by pros. As this is a great weapon, naturally it is used by pro players as well. So, if you are unsure of your own style, take advise from someone who is.

Attachments

FTAC Collapsible

Merc Foregrip

10MM Auto Mags

Stipple Griptapes

This is a combination of accuracy and range as these attachments do not sacrifice any of the accuracy while increasing the range.

Perks

Double Time

Amped

Battle Hardened

Semtex

These perks will really increase your ability to use this weapon to the fullest.

Gear

Carry along the pair of Smoke Grenade and Combat Knife for better overall gameplay.

The Well-rounded build

This build has been made after long research and trying on different combination which can work out for every player who is not yet sure of their playstyle:

Attachments

Sound Suppressor.

Quickdot LED

9” Extended.

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight.

Tactical Stock.

Fast Mag.

The Airborne Elastic Wrap

Secondary

Everyone needs a secondary weapon and the best pair for the MP5 will be the Cigma 2.

This secondary weapon might look like it is not going to be as much fun as using a shotgun which has some truth to it but using the Cigma will help your teammates a lot.

You can take out spy planes and attack helicopters using this launcher. If you are on a map with little to no cover, this can help flip the outcome of the game in your favor.

Lethal

The lethal of choice with the MP5 is the C4.

C4 is always a great choice for lethal with any weapon and it is the best choice this time as well.

You can take out enemies by placing the C4 amidst you smoke grenade to give them a fiery surprise.

Tactical

As mentioned about Smoke grenades can be great if they are used in pairs with the C4. Other than that they provide amazing cover.

Field Upgrade

While using the Mp5, Jammer can of great use. It can stop the opponents in their footsteps and can make the difference in you winning or losing the game.

Placing the jammer in the domination point will stop the enemies from any activity in the area and enable them to attack them easily.

Perks

The best perks to use with the MP5 are:

Tactical Mask

You would be able to save yourself from any Flashbangs or Stun Grenades if they are tossed towards you.

Tracker

Enemies’ footsteps will be visible to this and you would be able to take them out after carefully following them.

Ghost

Ghost perk will let you stay invisible for the spy planes and help you control scorestreaks.

These perks will give an amazing advantage which almost feels unfair, to be honest especially if you have all the installments mentioned above.

Wildcard

Gunfighter wildcard will give you a humongous advantage and squeeze every drop of performance out of the MP5.