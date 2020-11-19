In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hamtunscire Collectibles Locations guide, we will tell you the locations of all collectibles, including wealth, artifacts and mysteries in the Hamtunscire region. Let’s get started.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a lot to offer to you in terms of collectibles. Collecting them all can be quite the hassle, but don’t worry, our guide should make things easier for you.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hamtunscire Collectibles Locations

There are total of 8 artifacts, 14 mysteries and 23 wealth locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Hamtunscire region.

We recommend you to visit these locations and collect these Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hamtunscire Collectibles while going through the region to level up.

Hamtunscire Wealth Locations

There are total of 23 wealth locations to get your hands on the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Golden icons on the World Map shows the Artifacts. All 23 wealth locations are mentioned below:

Wealth: 1- Ingot (1)

On the Isle of Whit in the south of the region, you have to collect a key by killing an enemy and then climb the central building.

Destroy the boxes in front of the blockade and go up to find an explosive vase.

Then use that vase at the blockade and go down to find the chest. Use the key you found to open the chest.

Wealth: 2 – Ingot (2)

There is a tower behind the barracks at Werham Barracks with a key inside. Climb the tower and then go down after destroying the blockade to pick up the key.

Then go to a small house on the west side. In the backside of the house, go up the house through the hole and pick up the key.

After that, go to the central building and unlock the chest to get the second Ingot.

Wealth: 3 – Ingot (3)

In the Dertemor Bandit Camp, north of Werham, pick up the key from one of the enemies after killing them and then go inside the building in the south of the camp to find the chest.

Wealth: 4 – Ingot (4)

In the Uffentune camp, in the north of Hamtunscire, there will be a wooden blockade on the ceiling of a small barn. Shoot the blockade and climb up to find the chest.

Wealth: 5 – Ingot (5)

In the west of Readington Abbey, there will be a small building with a chest inside.

Wealth: 6- Ingot (6)

You have to pick this Ingot from an enemy after killing him Clausentum Bandit Hideout, which is in the south-east of Hamtunscire.

Wealth: 7- Ingot (7)

There will be a small courtyard near Wealth: 7 with a blockade in the ground. Look for an explosive vase in the north of the blockade and destroy the blockade with it. Go down to find the chest.

Wealth: 8- Ingot (8)

At the Calleva Outpost in the east, kill an Elite enemy and pick up the Ingot from his body.

Wealth: 9- Ingot (9)

There will be ruins in Fearnhamme along the eastern border of the region. Climb those ruins and shoot the hook to destroy the blockade in the ground.

Go down the hole and destroy the lock and then go back up. There will be a door behind the ruins and inside that door, you will find your chest.

Wealth: 10-

N/A

Wealth: 11- Cargo (1)

In the Runcwuda Abbey, in the south-west of Hamtunscire, there is a church on the western side.

Open the door of the church forcefully by starting a raid. You will find this cargo inside the church.

Wealth: 12- Cargo (2)

There will be a small building if you go east from Wealth: 12 and inside that building will be your next piece of Cargo.

Wealth: 13- Cargo (3)

There will be a church on the western edge of the area. To reach this church, follow the path around Wealth: 12 and open the church door forcefully to find the third piece of Cargo.

Wealth: 14- Cargo (4)

There will be a metal gate near the location of Wealth: 13. Climb the gate and jump through the gap behind the banner to get the fourth piece of Cargo.

Wealth: 15- Cargo (5)

Pick up the key in the same room where you found the Wealth: 14 and go to the small outbuilding outside the church. Open the door to get the fifth piece of Cargo.

Wealth: 16- Cargo (6)

In the large Church of Readingum Abbey, you can find the sixth piece of Cargo but to open the door of the church, you have to start a raid.

Wealth: 17- Cargo (7)

Pick an explosive vase from the location of Wealth: 16 and throw this vase at the barricade door in the central room of the church. You will find the seventh piece of Cargo behind that door.

Wealth: 18- Cargo (8)

There will be a small outbuilding on the left, just outside the church at the location of Wealth: 17. Open the door by starting a raid to get the 8th piece of Cargo.

Wealth: 19- Cargo (9)

Go to the lower level of this town that is in the north-west of this area and swing your weapon at the blockade outside a small house. Head inside to find the 9th piece of Cargo.

Wealth: 20- Cargo (10)

From Wealth: 19 location, find the church and open its door to find the final piece of Cargo inside.

Wealth: 21- Gear (Death Skald – Flawless Light Bow – Bear Gear)

On the Isle of Whit, at the Eastern Edge of Brerdinges Roman Ruins, swim down the ocean and into the ruins below the surface. Go through the gap on your right to find the 1st piece of gear.

Wealth: 22- Gear (Soldier’s Flail – Flawless Flail – Wolf Gear)

In the backroom of a longhouse at the town of Chepeham, climb up the right side and scan for a destructible hook using Odin’s Sight. Shoot the hook to get your hands on the 3rd piece of gear.

Wealth: 23- Gear (Vordr’s Bite – Flawless Dane Axe – Bear Gear)

Go down the ladder into a crypt at the north of the Calleva Outpost.

Reach the barrier by moving the two stacks of items and then climb up to pick an exploding vase.

Destroy the barrier with this vase and head inside the room. Chest will be behind the stack of items.

To reach the chest, destroy the vases and the boxes and then move the stack to find the chest.

Artifacts Locations

There are a total of 8 artifacts and to get your hands on the Completionist All the Way! Trophy in AC Valhalla, you have to collect all 8 artifacts.

White icons on the World Map in AC Valhalla shows the Artifacts.

The location of all 8 artifacts to round up the complete Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hamtunscire Collectibles Locations set is mentioned below.

Artifact: 1- Cursed Symbol (1)

In the north of Hamtunscire and north-west of Readingum Abbey, there will be a hill with few stones and blood alongside them.

There will be a body and a stone near the body. You have to move the body first and then move the stone. Then you will be able to access the Cursed Symbol behind the stone.

Artifact: 2 – Cursed Symbol (2)

In the South of Hamtunscire, there will be an island in the middle of a lake.

This time, you have to shoot the Cursed Symbol by climbing onto the wooden posts and then jumping towards the central platform through the connected rope.

Once you have done all that, shoot the Cursed Symbol.

Artifact: 3 – Roman Artifact (1)

This Roman Artifact can be found in some ruins if you head north of the location of Wealth: 3.

Climb the wall at the end of the balcony after climbing the stairs and shoot the hook holding the net. Go down the hole to find this artifact.

Artifact: 4 – Roman Artifact (2)

Go north-east of the Wishtman’s Wood and look for a well in the center of the ruins.

Go down the well by destroying the cover and shoot the arrow at the blockade after using the Incendiary Powder Trap ability.

The artifact will be behind the blockade, but you must have Incendiary Powder Trap ability to find this artifact.

Artifact: 5 – Roman Artifact (3)

This artifact can be found inside the ruins, in the north-west of Werham. The artifact will be behind the fire, sitting on the log.

Artifact: 6 – Treasure Hoard Map

While finding Wealth: 9, after shooting the pulley and going down the hole, you will find the Treasure Hoard Map there.

Artifact: 7 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design: Valhalla Blessing Scheme-Front)

Outside the Calleva Outpost, you will find this flying paper on the pillar on the right side. Follow the paper where ever it goes and grab it before it resets its path.

Artifact: 8 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design: Hjarta Scheme-Front)

In the north-west corner of the region, there is a marshy area known as Aethelnay.

You can find this flying paper on the roof of one of the buildings. Follow the paper and grab it before it resets its path.

Hamtunscire Mysteries

There are total of 14 Mysteries and to get your hands on the Completionist All the Way! Trophy, you have to collect all 8 artifacts.

Blue icons on the World Map shows the Mysteries. The location of all 14 Mysteries is mentioned below:

Mystery: 1 – World Event (The Devil Has All The Best Tunes)

Look for a group of men drinking and dancing in the south of Readingum Abbey. Speak to the man sitting down and play the drinking game by drinking alcohol from the casket.

One man will kill and then rob the rest of the group. Once he has robbed everyone, beat him and then loot him to complete this World Event.

Mystery: 2 – World Event (Splitting Hares)

Look for a woman dealing with bunnies eating her turnips at Fearnhamme. You have to kill all the bunnies to complete this World Event.

Mystery: 3 – World Event (We Are All Monsters)

Look for an overturned cart in the west of Fearnhamme. Read the note on the rock and head north to look for a bear and a man.

Kill that bear and then talk to the man by climbing up the cliff.

Fight with the man after choosing the “You Need A Lesson In Gratitude” dialogue option and complete the World Event.

Mystery: 4 – World Event (The Arrow In The Tree)

Talk with Kenrick who is at the center of Hamtunscire and North of Northern Wall of Wincestre.

After that, climb up the cliff and kill the Lynx. After that, pick up the arrow from the branch and then talk to Kenrick to complete this World Event.

Mystery: 5 – World Event (Saint Faith)

Just outside the East wall of Wincestre, talk to the leader of the religious group engaging in prayer on an island in the river. After that, kill the nun named Faith to complete this World Event.

Mystery: 6 – Treasure of Britain (1)

Look for a cave embedded into a cliff just outside the Chepenham. Head down into underground cavern and take a boat.

Once your boat breaks, go on top of the cliff on your left. Start walking alongside the edge on you right to reach the opposite side of the cave.

There will be vases in the room beyond the hole. Destroy those vases and you will find the Treasure of Britain in the next room.

Mystery: 7 – Treasure of Britain (2)

Head inside the Red Lichen Cavern, which is in the west of Fearnhamme, while ignoring the ladders.

At the end, jump to the cliff and then jump over the Stalagmites. Keep moving forward and climb up towards the crack.

Jump on the cliff again and then jump to the treasure using ledges and cliffs. Treasure will be on the Upper Platform on a stone.

Mystery: 8- Standing Stones (1)

You will find your first Standing Stones at Stonehenge. The stone you need to read with the symbol can be found in the center of the area.

Look to the North-west and look for the stones that form a circle.

You have to stand in such a way that those stones make a complete circle to complete this mystery.

Mystery: 9 – Standing Stones(2)

Your will find your second Standing Stones at Aveberre Megaliths, north-ease of Runcwuda Abbey.

The stone you need to read with the symbol can be found in the center of the area.

While standing in the center set of pillars, there will be a line of pillars going outwards the edge of stone circle.

You have to stand on the second tall pillar from the middle in such a way to create the S shape.

Mystery: 10 – Fly Agaric

Fly Agaric can be found in some red bushes, right next to a stone structure, found in the north-east of Chepenham.

Then a fight starts between you and two Archers, a Boar and a Jotnar-Guld. This fight is not easy, so you have to be prepared before finding this mystery.

Mystery: 11 – Flyting

Speak to the men outside the house, north of the Wincestre border. During the dialogue, choose the following choices.

“To wear blood is a joy, I’m quite striking in red.”

“It is not mine to judge, only fill up the graves.”

“To ensure that I’ll sit in Valhalla one day.”

Mystery: 12 – Cairn

On a large cliff at Heald Tor, in the center of Hamtunscire, you will find Cairn.

Stack the stones in such a way that 3 stones are placed vertically while the 4th stone on top is placed horizontally. The size of the stones must decrease from bottom to up.

Mystery: 13 – Legendary Animal (Young Lynx and Elder Lynx)

This Legendary Animal can be found at The Dark Weald, north-east of Werham.

Mystery: 14 – Animus Anomaly

You have to finish the platforming puzzle at the western tip of the Island, in the south of Hamtunscire.