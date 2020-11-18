How to Set Up Surround Sound on Xbox Series X|S

Surround Sound plays an important role in providing a better experience whether it be games or TV. This guide provides detailed information for both speaker as well as headphone users on how you can Set up Surround Sound on Xbox Series X|S.

How to Setup Surround Sound on Xbox Series X|S

For those who have In-ceiling speakers in their soundbar, you can have a fascinating experience by simply activating Dolby Atmos on your Xbox.

For this, you must have your Xbox connected into the soundbar; in case you don’t have a Dolby Atmos supporting TV.

Activating the Atmos is not that hard as it requires few steps. All you need to do is download Dolby Access app, found on Microsoft Store.

Once downloaded, launch the app. If you want to use Atmos for your Headphones, you can buy the license, it’s totally up to you.

Keep in mind that purchasing Atmos is only required for Headphone usage and not for speakers. You can freely use it on your home theater speakers.

Just head over to the Product tab. You’ll find few options available for you.

You can select whichever you want but let’s go with the Home theater selection.

Simply select Dolby Atmos for home theater speakers, select the setup option and start it.

Once done, move over to the Settings > General > Volume & Audio Output.

Click on the Bitstream Out for you HDMI format and select the Dolby Atmos for home theater (Bitstream format) and that’s it, you’ve successfully setup Atmos Audio for you Xbox.

We can’t just leave the headphone users like that!

So, if you’re a headphone lover and want to use the Xbox Spatial audio feature, just head over to Settings > General > Volume & Audio Output.

For the Format, you’re given few choices. Either to select Windows Sonic for Headphones, Dolby Atmos for Headphones, or DTS Headphone:X.

Where Windows Sonic for headphones is a built-in feature while the others have to be purchased.

Select your pick, go to the setups and enable it to be taken to the audio settings for your Xbox.

You’ll see few options here, one of which is the “Using HDMI Audio Headset” option with a check box in front.

If your headphone is already plugged in then keep the box unchecked. Otherwise check it if your headphone is plugged into your receiver/TV.

Following these steps will enable the surround format on your headphones.

You can further head to the Dolby or DTS app and alter few settings to enhance the audio quality but other than that, you’re all set to go.