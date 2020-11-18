How to Get Real Player Faces in Football Manager 2021

Similar to real club logos, this guide will help you get and use real player faces for the players in Football Manager 2021 for an immersive experience.

Football Manager 2021 is one of the most extensive simulators out there, featuring thousands of players in its database.

However, to maintain the size of the game, as well as avoiding hectic licensing issues, Football Manager tends to use randomly generated faces for the players.

Football Manager 2021 Real Player Faces

However, you are not stuck playing it as it is. To use the real faces of the players, all you need to do is download a pack from a third-party website containing all the faces of the players as required.

Downloading a Face Pack

Many websites provide face packs for Football Manager 21, however, only a few of them are reliable and good.

We have enlisted some of the websites we consider to be the best for downloading Football Manager 2021 Face Packs.

Keep in mind that since these files contain thousands of pictures, they are bound to be massive even in ZIP form.

The first of our choice is DF11. This site has been regularly uploading face packs and has been keeping up for the last decade.

DF11 is one of the best options, with over 100,000 faces ready to be downloaded in a single pack.

If you want more than 100,000, the best choice for you is SortItOutSi, featuring over 300,000 faces for players in the game and covers almost any player you could think of.

However, due to the amount of the content, the file is about 17 GB, so make sure you are up for downloading such a large file.

How to Use Football Manager Face Packs

Once the Face Pack file is downloaded, you just need to follow a few simple steps to get it to work.

Unzip the file and copy the contents so that you can paste them into the following folder: Documents> Sports Interactive> Football Manager 2021.

Open the Football Manager 2021 location and create a new folder naming it ‘graphics.’ Now copy/ paste all the contents from the face pack into this folder.

Finally, you need to run the game and tweak some in-game settings. Enter Menu and go to Preferences.

From Advance, choose Interface and then Skin. Untick the option saying ‘ use caching to decrease page loading times’ and tick ‘Reload skin when changing preference.’

Now press Reload skin to finish the step and load the Face pack into the Football Manager 2021.

This way you will be able to enjoy the game as it is supposed to be. All the player’s faces will be updated in Football Manager 21 and the graphics will get overall better too.