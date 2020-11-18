Godfall Best Skills Guide

Godfall is all about combat using various skills in combination with the best possible tactics to defeat your enemies. This Godfall Skills guide will describe all the available skills, their uses and their upgrade effects.

Godfall Best Skills

There are a total of 25 different skills available in Godfall. Each of these skills has five levels or upgrades. The more you upgrade, the more effective the skill will become.

You can unlock skills in Godfall by spending Skill Points. You will be earning these Skill Points as you progress in the game.

So here are the details about all of the 25 skills in Godfall and their upgrades boosts:

Rampage

Cause multiple weapon hits in a short time to turn on Rampage. If you don’t hit an enemy for 10 seconds, the ability will turn off.

Level 1: Land multiple weapon hits in a short period of time to enter Rampage, where you deal 20% more damage. Lose Rampage if you don’t hit an enemy for 10 seconds

Level 2: +5% Rampage Charge Speed

Level 3: +25% Rampage Duration

Level 4: +10% Rampage Charge Speed

Level 5: +10% Rampage bonus damage

Weapon Techniques

Perform Northern and Southern Techniques with variations in damage and speed as you level up.

Level 1: Perform northern and southern techniques

Level 2: +10% weapon technique damage

Level 3: +5% weapon technique charge speed

Level 4: +15% weapon technique damage

Level 5: +10% weapon technique charge speed

Archon Fury

Causes Archon Fury.

Level 1: +5% Archon Fury

Level 2: +5% Archon Fury Duration

Level 3: +5% Archon Fury Charge Speed

Level 4: +10% Archon Fury duration

Level 5: +10% Archon Fury charge speed

Might

Increased might.

Level 1: +10 Might

Level 2:+20 Might

Level 3: +60 Might

Level 4: +4% Might

Level 5: +8% Might

Polarity Attacks

Charge up Polarity Attack and unleash a shockwave once charged.

Level 1: Charge up your Polarity Attack by hitting enemies with your weapon. When you fully charged, swap weapons to unleash a shockwave and boost your weapon’s damage by 20% for 30 seconds

Level 2: +10% Polarity Attack damage

Level 3: +5% Polarity Attack charge speed

Level 4: +15% Polarity Attack Charge damage

Level 5: +10% Polarity Attack charge speed

Breach

Breach enemy’s guard and damage them.

Level 1: Leaping Shield bash deals 50% damage to full-health ranged enemies

Level 2: +10% damage to Breached enemies

Level 3: Your charged heavy attacks deal +25% Breach damage

Level 4: +15% damage to Breached enemies

Level 5: Whenever you perform a Takedown on a Breached enemy, your next charged heavy attack deals +100% damage.

Vitality

Increased Vitality.

Level 1: +20 Vitality

Level 2: +40 Vitality

Level 3: +60 Vitality

Level 4: +4% Vitality

Level 5: +8% Vitality

Siphon

Siphon enemy’s health and defeat a small enemy with Siphon to summon a copy of the enemy to fight by your side for 10 seconds

Level 1: Press and hold L1 + Square to Siphon enemy health over 4 seconds. Vitality increases Siphon damage. Defeat a small enemy with Siphon to summon a copy of the enemy to fight by your side for 10 seconds

Level 2: Reduce Siphon duration by 25%

Level 3: Defeat an enemy with Siphon to gain 25% Shield charge and 10% Archon Fury charge

Level 4: Reduce Siphon duration by 25%

Level 5: Siphon up to 3 enemies in front of you at the same time

Finesse

Perform finesse moves and shots.

Level 1: Press X while evading to perform an Evasive Slide, increasing your mobility as your evade

Level 2: Your parry window is 10% longer

Level 3: Replace your Quickturn with a Quickturn Attack that throws a dagger at up to 2 enemies behind you and staggers them

Level 4: Your parry window is 10% longer

Level 5: Your Spirit attacks deal +50% damage to full-health enemies

Weakpoints

Increased damage to enemy’s weak points.

Level 1: Hit enemy Weakpoints to deal increased damage and knock down the enemy

Level 2: +10% Weakpoint damage

Level 3: Hit a Weakpoint with a heavy attack to deal +50% Breach damage

Level 4: +15% Weakpoint damage

Level 5: Hit a Weakpoint to unleash a shockwave of damage behind the enemy

Shield Throw

Hit through shield and perform better with it.

Level 1: Press L1 + Circle to perform an arcing shield throw that hits all enemies along its trajectory

Level 2: +10% Shield Damage

Level 3: Press L1 right as your Shield Throw or L1 + Circle Arcing Shield Throw returns to release as Explosive Wave

Level 4: +5% Shield charge speed

Level 5: Press L1 right as your L1 + R2 Shield Throw hits as an enemy to perform a Spectral Blow and dash to the enemy

Spirit

Increased Spirit.

Level 1: +20 Spirit

Level 2: +40 Spirit

Level 3: +60 Spirit

Level 4: +4% Spirit

Level 5:+8% Spirit

Banners

Increased banner overhealth and duration.

Level 1: +5% Banner Overhealth

Level 2: +7% Banner Overhealth

Level 3: +5% Banner charge speed

Level 4: +10% Banner Overhealth

Level 5: +10% Banner duration

Recovery

Faster recovery.

Level 1: +3% health recovery

Level 2: +3% health recovery

Level 3: +5% health recovery

Level 4: +5% health recovery

Level 5: +10% health recovery

Resistance

Increased resistance.

Level 1: +2% to all resistances

Level 2: +2% to all resistances

Level 3: +3% all resistances

Level 4: +3% to all resistances

Level 5: +5% cap to all resistances

Take Down

Better take down moves and more damage.

Level 1: You can perform Takedown on a small enemy immediately after a parry

Level 2: +5% Takedown damage

Level 3: You can perform a takedown on larger enemies after a parry if they are below 40% health

Level 4: +10% Takedown damage

Level 5: For 30 seconds after defeating an enemy with a Weapon Technique you can perform a free special Takedown

Shield Attacks

Better shield moves and more damage.

Level 1: Press L1+X to perform a Petrifying Slam, dealing damage to nearby enemies and petrifying enemies Breached by the attack

Level 2: +10% Shield Damage

Level 3: Press L1+R1 to perform a Shield Bash, damaging and knocking down enemies

Level 4: +10% Shield Damage

Level 5: Double tap L1 to perform a spinning blast that interrupts enemy Red Power Attacks. If you Shield is Primed, this attack will petrify Breached enemies and return your Shield to normal

All Stats

Increase might, spirit and vitality.

Level 1: +10 Might, Spirit, and Vitality

Level 2: +15 Might, Spirit, and Vitality

Level 3: +20 Might, Spirit, and Vitality

Level 4: +2% Might, Spirit, and Vitality

Level 5: +4% Might, Spirit, and Vitality

Ailments

Increased chances of inflicting Ailments.

Level 1: +2% chance to inflict Ailments

Level 2: +2% chance to inflict Ailments

Level 3: +15% damage for each Ailment on the enemy

Level 4: +4% chance to inflict Ailments

Level 5: +20% damage for each Ailment on the enemy

Critical Hit Chance

Increased critical hit chance and blessing of luck.

Level 1:+2.5% Crit Chance

Level 2: +2.5% Crit Chance

Level 3: 10% chance to gain the Blessing of Luck whenever you perform a critical hit

Level 4: +4% Critical Hit Chance

Level 5: 10% chance to gain the Greater Blessing of Luck whenever you perform a Critical Hit

Critical Hit Damage

Increased damage of critical hits.

Level 1: +5% Critical Hit Damage

Level 2: +10% Critical Hit Damage

Level 3: 10% chance the enemy gains the Mark of Fragility whenever you perform a Critical Hit

Level 4: +15% Critical Hit Damage

Level 5: +10% chance the enemy gains the Mark of Fragility whenever you perform a Critical Hit

Shield Prime

Better shield moves and damage.

Level 1: Parry or Block to charge your Shield. When fully charged, your Shield becomes Primed for 40 seconds. Parry enemies while Primed to deflect 25% of the incoming damage at the enemies in front of you.

Level 2: Primed state lasts an additional 20 seconds, charges 25% faster and reflects 50% of incoming damage.

Level 3: Hold L1+R2 then release to perform a Charged Shield Throw, If your Shield is Primed, the throw deals +100% damage and returns your shield to normal.

Level 4: If you Shield is Primed Press L1 after performing a Petrifying Slam to perform a follow-up Primed Petrifying Slam and return your Shield to normal

Level 5: Press L1+ Right Thumbstick to Prime your Shield

Souls Shatter

Increased soulshatter buildup.

Level 1: +5% Soulshatter Buildup

Level 2: +5% Soulshatter Buildup.

Level 3: +7% Soulshatter Buildup.

Level 4: +10% Soulshatter Buildup.

Level 5: Soulshatter an enemy to unleash a shockwave that applies Soulshatter Buildup to enemies in its wake

Sundering Slam

Perform sundering slam with increased damages.

Level 1: Based on how long you charged Sundering Slam, nearby enemies take up to 20% bonus damage for 30 seconds.

Level 2: Enemies hit by Sundering Slam take up to 30% bonus damage for 30 seconds.

Level 3: A fully charged Sundering Slam also blinds nearby enemies.

Level 4: Reduce Sundering Slam charge duration by 25%

Level 5: Perform a Sundering Slam while inside you Banner Aura to grant yourself and allies +15% damage.

Weapon Timing

Properly time after weapon attack to unleash weapon timing attacks.

Level 1: Weapon Timing Attacks

Level 2: During a timing window, press right mouse button to perform a Heavy Timing Attack. If Rampage is active, this attack will consume Rampage and deal +500% damage.

Level 3: During a timing windows press Q to perform a Shield Uppercut timing attack. If your Shield is primed, the uppercut deals +100% damage and returns your Shield to normal.

Level 4: Gain a timing windows after you Parry an enemy. Press Q to perform a countering Shield Counterstrike that deals a wave of Breach damage in front of you.

Level 5: +10% Timing Attack damage.

That should be all the skills available in Godfall. Spend your points wisely!