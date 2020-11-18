Godfall Best Skills Guide

Godfall is all about combat using various skills in combination with the best possible tactics to defeat your enemies. This Godfall Skills guide will describe all the available skills, their uses and their upgrade effects.
Godfall Best Skills
There are a total of 25 different skills available in Godfall. Each of these skills has five levels or upgrades. The more you upgrade, the more effective the skill will become.
You can unlock skills in Godfall by spending Skill Points. You will be earning these Skill Points as you progress in the game.
So here are the details about all of the 25 skills in Godfall and their upgrades boosts:
Rampage
Cause multiple weapon hits in a short time to turn on Rampage. If you don’t hit an enemy for 10 seconds, the ability will turn off.
Level 1: Land multiple weapon hits in a short period of time to enter Rampage, where you deal 20% more damage. Lose Rampage if you don’t hit an enemy for 10 seconds
Level 2: +5% Rampage Charge Speed
Level 3: +25% Rampage Duration
Level 4: +10% Rampage Charge Speed
Level 5: +10% Rampage bonus damage
Weapon Techniques
Perform Northern and Southern Techniques with variations in damage and speed as you level up.
Level 1: Perform northern and southern techniques
Level 2: +10% weapon technique damage
Level 3: +5% weapon technique charge speed
Level 4: +15% weapon technique damage
Level 5: +10% weapon technique charge speed
Archon Fury
Causes Archon Fury.
Level 1: +5% Archon Fury
Level 2: +5% Archon Fury Duration
Level 3: +5% Archon Fury Charge Speed
Level 4: +10% Archon Fury duration
Level 5: +10% Archon Fury charge speed
Might
Increased might.
Level 1: +10 Might
Level 2:+20 Might
Level 3: +60 Might
Level 4: +4% Might
Level 5: +8% Might
Polarity Attacks
Charge up Polarity Attack and unleash a shockwave once charged.
Level 1: Charge up your Polarity Attack by hitting enemies with your weapon. When you fully charged, swap weapons to unleash a shockwave and boost your weapon’s damage by 20% for 30 seconds
Level 2: +10% Polarity Attack damage
Level 3: +5% Polarity Attack charge speed
Level 4: +15% Polarity Attack Charge damage
Level 5: +10% Polarity Attack charge speed
Breach
Breach enemy’s guard and damage them.
Level 1: Leaping Shield bash deals 50% damage to full-health ranged enemies
Level 2: +10% damage to Breached enemies
Level 3: Your charged heavy attacks deal +25% Breach damage
Level 4: +15% damage to Breached enemies
Level 5: Whenever you perform a Takedown on a Breached enemy, your next charged heavy attack deals +100% damage.
Vitality
Increased Vitality.
Level 1: +20 Vitality
Level 2: +40 Vitality
Level 3: +60 Vitality
Level 4: +4% Vitality
Level 5: +8% Vitality
Siphon
Siphon enemy’s health and defeat a small enemy with Siphon to summon a copy of the enemy to fight by your side for 10 seconds
Level 1: Press and hold L1 + Square to Siphon enemy health over 4 seconds. Vitality increases Siphon damage. Defeat a small enemy with Siphon to summon a copy of the enemy to fight by your side for 10 seconds
Level 2: Reduce Siphon duration by 25%
Level 3: Defeat an enemy with Siphon to gain 25% Shield charge and 10% Archon Fury charge
Level 4: Reduce Siphon duration by 25%
Level 5: Siphon up to 3 enemies in front of you at the same time
Finesse
Perform finesse moves and shots.
Level 1: Press X while evading to perform an Evasive Slide, increasing your mobility as your evade
Level 2: Your parry window is 10% longer
Level 3: Replace your Quickturn with a Quickturn Attack that throws a dagger at up to 2 enemies behind you and staggers them
Level 4: Your parry window is 10% longer
Level 5: Your Spirit attacks deal +50% damage to full-health enemies
Weakpoints
Increased damage to enemy’s weak points.
Level 1: Hit enemy Weakpoints to deal increased damage and knock down the enemy
Level 2: +10% Weakpoint damage
Level 3: Hit a Weakpoint with a heavy attack to deal +50% Breach damage
Level 4: +15% Weakpoint damage
Level 5: Hit a Weakpoint to unleash a shockwave of damage behind the enemy
Shield Throw
Hit through shield and perform better with it.
Level 1: Press L1 + Circle to perform an arcing shield throw that hits all enemies along its trajectory
Level 2: +10% Shield Damage
Level 3: Press L1 right as your Shield Throw or L1 + Circle Arcing Shield Throw returns to release as Explosive Wave
Level 4: +5% Shield charge speed
Level 5: Press L1 right as your L1 + R2 Shield Throw hits as an enemy to perform a Spectral Blow and dash to the enemy
Spirit
Increased Spirit.
Level 1: +20 Spirit
Level 2: +40 Spirit
Level 3: +60 Spirit
Level 4: +4% Spirit
Level 5:+8% Spirit
Banners
Increased banner overhealth and duration.
Level 1: +5% Banner Overhealth
Level 2: +7% Banner Overhealth
Level 3: +5% Banner charge speed
Level 4: +10% Banner Overhealth
Level 5: +10% Banner duration
Recovery
Faster recovery.
Level 1: +3% health recovery
Level 2: +3% health recovery
Level 3: +5% health recovery
Level 4: +5% health recovery
Level 5: +10% health recovery
Resistance
Increased resistance.
Level 1: +2% to all resistances
Level 2: +2% to all resistances
Level 3: +3% all resistances
Level 4: +3% to all resistances
Level 5: +5% cap to all resistances
Take Down
Better take down moves and more damage.
Level 1: You can perform Takedown on a small enemy immediately after a parry
Level 2: +5% Takedown damage
Level 3: You can perform a takedown on larger enemies after a parry if they are below 40% health
Level 4: +10% Takedown damage
Level 5: For 30 seconds after defeating an enemy with a Weapon Technique you can perform a free special Takedown
Shield Attacks
Better shield moves and more damage.
Level 1: Press L1+X to perform a Petrifying Slam, dealing damage to nearby enemies and petrifying enemies Breached by the attack
Level 2: +10% Shield Damage
Level 3: Press L1+R1 to perform a Shield Bash, damaging and knocking down enemies
Level 4: +10% Shield Damage
Level 5: Double tap L1 to perform a spinning blast that interrupts enemy Red Power Attacks. If you Shield is Primed, this attack will petrify Breached enemies and return your Shield to normal
All Stats
Increase might, spirit and vitality.
Level 1: +10 Might, Spirit, and Vitality
Level 2: +15 Might, Spirit, and Vitality
Level 3: +20 Might, Spirit, and Vitality
Level 4: +2% Might, Spirit, and Vitality
Level 5: +4% Might, Spirit, and Vitality
Ailments
Increased chances of inflicting Ailments.
Level 1: +2% chance to inflict Ailments
Level 2: +2% chance to inflict Ailments
Level 3: +15% damage for each Ailment on the enemy
Level 4: +4% chance to inflict Ailments
Level 5: +20% damage for each Ailment on the enemy
Critical Hit Chance
Increased critical hit chance and blessing of luck.
Level 1:+2.5% Crit Chance
Level 2: +2.5% Crit Chance
Level 3: 10% chance to gain the Blessing of Luck whenever you perform a critical hit
Level 4: +4% Critical Hit Chance
Level 5: 10% chance to gain the Greater Blessing of Luck whenever you perform a Critical Hit
Critical Hit Damage
Increased damage of critical hits.
Level 1: +5% Critical Hit Damage
Level 2: +10% Critical Hit Damage
Level 3: 10% chance the enemy gains the Mark of Fragility whenever you perform a Critical Hit
Level 4: +15% Critical Hit Damage
Level 5: +10% chance the enemy gains the Mark of Fragility whenever you perform a Critical Hit
Shield Prime
Better shield moves and damage.
Level 1: Parry or Block to charge your Shield. When fully charged, your Shield becomes Primed for 40 seconds. Parry enemies while Primed to deflect 25% of the incoming damage at the enemies in front of you.
Level 2: Primed state lasts an additional 20 seconds, charges 25% faster and reflects 50% of incoming damage.
Level 3: Hold L1+R2 then release to perform a Charged Shield Throw, If your Shield is Primed, the throw deals +100% damage and returns your shield to normal.
Level 4: If you Shield is Primed Press L1 after performing a Petrifying Slam to perform a follow-up Primed Petrifying Slam and return your Shield to normal
Level 5: Press L1+ Right Thumbstick to Prime your Shield
Souls Shatter
Increased soulshatter buildup.
Level 1: +5% Soulshatter Buildup
Level 2: +5% Soulshatter Buildup.
Level 3: +7% Soulshatter Buildup.
Level 4: +10% Soulshatter Buildup.
Level 5: Soulshatter an enemy to unleash a shockwave that applies Soulshatter Buildup to enemies in its wake
Sundering Slam
Perform sundering slam with increased damages.
Level 1: Based on how long you charged Sundering Slam, nearby enemies take up to 20% bonus damage for 30 seconds.
Level 2: Enemies hit by Sundering Slam take up to 30% bonus damage for 30 seconds.
Level 3: A fully charged Sundering Slam also blinds nearby enemies.
Level 4: Reduce Sundering Slam charge duration by 25%
Level 5: Perform a Sundering Slam while inside you Banner Aura to grant yourself and allies +15% damage.
Weapon Timing
Properly time after weapon attack to unleash weapon timing attacks.
Level 1: Weapon Timing Attacks
Level 2: During a timing window, press right mouse button to perform a Heavy Timing Attack. If Rampage is active, this attack will consume Rampage and deal +500% damage.
Level 3: During a timing windows press Q to perform a Shield Uppercut timing attack. If your Shield is primed, the uppercut deals +100% damage and returns your Shield to normal.
Level 4: Gain a timing windows after you Parry an enemy. Press Q to perform a countering Shield Counterstrike that deals a wave of Breach damage in front of you.
Level 5: +10% Timing Attack damage.
That should be all the skills available in Godfall. Spend your points wisely!