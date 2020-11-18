Genshin Impact Failed to Check for Updates – How to Fix

Genshin Impact has grown to become one of the most popular RPGs in 2020 and with good reason. The game offers a great deal of fun in a robust world with interesting characters. Many of its players however, have reported some issues with connecting to the game here and there. One issue in particular, the “Failed to Check for Updates” error seems to be one of the most prominent issues in the Genshin Impact community. How can you solve it?

The “Failed to Check for Updates” error is happening whenever you cannot automatically update Genshin Impact by launching the game. The first thing you can do to solve it if it’s just a connection issue is to restart the launcher. Remember that hitting the close button won’t do the trick. To close down the launcher entirely, search the running in the background program tray and close the launcher by right clicking and hitting close. You can also close it by closing down the process from your Task Manager.

If Genshin Impact still doesn’t run after the previous fix, then you can trigger the update manually. To do so, go to the game’s file folder and find the “update Program” file. Double-click it to manually start the update. In addition, run the game as an administrator through the file folder.

These are the easy fixes you can try to resolve the “Failed to Check for Updates” error in Genshin Impact. The last one will hurt a bit. You’ll need to uninstall and redownload the game in order to fix any corrupted files or security issues in the installation. If the issue persists, then make sure to contact the game’s support center and have the development team help you in sorting it out.

Remember that Update 1.1 in Genshin Impact is now available, opening up the world with another location, new characters, and new quality of life additions. Genshin Impact is available on PC, Playstation 4 and mobile devices. Developers plan to release the game on Nintendo Switch, as well, sometime in the future.