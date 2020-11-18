Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 Gameplay Footage “Coming” Next

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently shown running on the new Xbox Series X and the old Xbox One X to highlight graphical differences between both versions. CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that PlayStation will be receiving the same treatment as well and which fans should expect fairly soon.

Taking to Twitter to respond to PlayStation-related queries, global community lead Marcin Momot confirmed that gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will be “coming” next. While no release windows were shared, it was made obvious that the wait will not be long.

Rest assured, it's coming. 😊 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 17, 2020

It’s coming too. 🙂 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 17, 2020

Momot also confirmed that the gameplay being shown is from the current build of the game. What these footage show is what players will exactly receive when Cyberpunk 2077 releases in a few weeks. There should be no concerns of any graphical downgrades at launch, at least when compared to recent footage.

This is planned for the release. 😊 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 17, 2020

As a reminder, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch through backwards compatibility. While the next-generation versions will feature some improvements due to the better hardware, actual next-generation enhancements will arrive somewhere in 2021 with a massive update. These will be free for all owners of the game.

A proper next-gen patch comes out next year. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 17, 2020

Following a series of delays, Cyberpunk 2077 has now been pegged for December 10, 2020. CD Projekt Red has further shut down rumors about another delay in the making, ascertain yet again that the game will be releasing on time.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing simultaneously across both console generations of PlayStation and Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia. Make sure to watch the internet for potential spoilers until release since some game files have apparently been leaked online.