Cyberpunk 2077 PKG File Possibly Leaked On 4Chan, Assets Visible?

A new rumor is starting to circulate that the Cyberpunk 2077 PKG file has apparently been leaked onto 4chan, though since this is 4chan we should take it with a very big grain of salt. The PKG file is not the entire game, but would likely contain some assets from the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t supposed to be coming out until early December (December 10 to be exact), so if this turns out to be legitimate, whoever leaked it might have gotten sick of waiting, whether it was a hacker or someone at CD Projekt RED themselves.

Cyberpunk 2077 is no stranger to leaks, actually; the game had previous had a very early version of itself leaked several years ago. CD Projekt RED promptly responded and said that the leaked version was so much out of date that it didn’t resemble the current game at all.

Whether the studio will actually give out a response to the PKG file or not remains to be seen, along with whether or not it’s actually real or not. Plus, it’s not even the actual game, so interest in the Cyberpunk 2077 PKG file may go away pretty quickly.

The fact that people are so eager to jump on what might not even be a real leak also shows just how hotly-anticipated the game is. Cyberpunk 2077 was first announced in 2013, but remained in limbo for years after the Witcher trilogy took off. It only got re-announced at E3 2018, and since then has been delayed multiple times to ensure quality.

If you’re not one of those kinds of people that will happily jump on a leak for any sort of info you can get, such as the Cyberpunk 2077 PKG file, you just have to be patient for a little over three more weeks. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5 on December 10.