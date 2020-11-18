In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Prestige guide will tell you everything there is to know about the updated Prestige system in COD BO Cold War.

The famous Prestige system from the previous Call of Duty titles is back on Black Ops Cold War with a new twist.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Prestige

When you reached level 55 in the previous CoD titles, you’d achieved your first Prestige, which would reset you back to level 1 and gave you rewards in return.

But in the newer title, you can achieve four Prestige levels without having to reset your loadouts, Lethals, or Scorestreaks, e.t.c.

How does Prestige work in Black Ops Cold War?

When you reach level 55 in the Zombies or Multiplayer Mode, you will get your first Prestige level, known as Season Level 1.

Acquiring Season Level 1 will give you unique emblems and stickers, along with a new currency called Prestige Key.

The pre-season has three Prestige levels for you to unlock.

Prestige 1

Prestige 2

Prestige 3

Once Season 1 starts, your level progress will start from Season Level 1, which will be counted from Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Warzone, and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

This means that all three of these games will have the Prestige System in sync.

You will be able to unlock four Season Levels from each season.

Season Level 50

Season Level 100

Season Level 150

Season Level 200

Reaching Season Level 200 will give you the “Prestige Master” title. You can also go further till Season Level 1000 and get rewards, plus a Prestige Key after every 50 levels.

Also, you don’t have to concern about losing your unlocked weapons, scorestreaks, or any other stuff that you unlocked while leveling up anymore.

The Season Levels will reset when a new season is launched.

What is the Use of the Keys?

Prestige Keys will be used to unlock Prestige Icons from the Prestige Shop. These Prestige Icons are taken from the previous Black Ops games.

The shop will launch on 10 December when Season One of CoD Black Ops Cold War begins.

How Long Will it Take to Prestige?

This is solely based on how you perform in your matches.

If a player plays the objective and gets a positive K/D, it will take him about 9-10 hours in the game to earn 50 levels.

But if the same player performs poorly on the battle-field, it will take him much longer to Prestige.

The average time that the players took to reach their first Prestige level is about 11-12 in-game hours.