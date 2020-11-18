Black Ops Cold War Zombies Field Upgrade Skills Guide

In the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Mode, you are given a set of Skills that you can use in your gameplay, one of which are the Field Upgrade skills. In this guide, we have detailed the information on the usage of these skills in each Tier.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Field Upgrade Skills

There are ten Field Upgrade skills in Cold War Zombies, each having its own use. Using each of these Field Upgrade skills requires Aetherium crystals.

Below is a list of each Skill along with their Tiers so you can decide which one best suits your playstyle in Blops Cold War zombies.

Frost Blast

A Short-Range Freeze, really helpful in slowing down the opponent as it Creates a frigid blast of wind that deals frost damage, which slows down any opponent coming in its contact.

At Tier 1, the duration of the Frost Blast increases by 3 seconds. It costs 1 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 2, it increases max charge by 2. It costs 2 Aetherium Crystals.

At Tier 3, it doubles its size and damage. It costs 3 Aetherium Crystals.

Energy Mine

A Cosmic Landmine which creates a mine of pure energy that detonates on proximity of enemies, hence causing damage.

Best used when you’re being attacked from behind. In case you have an opponent on your back, simply drop these mines and clear the area.

You’ll Unlock the Energy Mine at level 35.

At Tier 1, it increases its max charges by 2. It costs 1 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 2, it doubles the size of its blast radius. It costs 2 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 3, the Energy mine detonates two times in rapid succession. It costs 3 Aetherium Crystal.

Aether Shroud

Aether-Fuelled Escape used for Phasing into the Dark Aether for 5 seconds becoming non detectable. You’ll Unlock the Aether Shroud at level 39.

At Tier 1, your weapon is reloaded upon its activation. It costs 1 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 2, increases its Shroud duration by 8 seconds. It costs you 2 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 3, upon activation it slightly warps you forward.

Healing Aura

Supportive Beams used for Summoning beams of energy on yourself along with your allies, healing them to maximum health. You’ll Unlock the Healing Aura at 45

At Tier 1, it provides you and your allies regenerative health for 10 seconds. It costs you 1 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 2, the beam takes out standard adversaries while stunning special opponents. It costs you 2 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 3, it revives the downed allies. It costs you 3 Aetherium Crystal.

Ring of Fire

Used for Creating a ring of ethereal fire, increasing damage for you and allies.

Standard enemies coming in contact, receive a burning effect that deals fire damage for few seconds.

At Tier 1, doubles its damage. It costs you 1 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 2, blocks opponent’s projectiles. It costs you 1 Aetherium Crystal.

At Tier 3, when inside the ring, you can take ammo from your stockpile instead of the magazine. It costs you 1 Aetherium Crystal.

Elemental Pop

There’s a possibility that each bullet applies to a random base Ammo Mod effect.

At Tier 1, Equipment damage also has possibility to be applied a random base Ammo Mod effect.

At Tier 2, it decreases 20% Ammo Mod cooldowns.

At Tier 3, when random Ammo Mod is applied, it uses the Ammo Mod’s current Skill Tier instead of the base.

Jugger-Nog

Used for increasing 50% health.

At Tier 1, decreases 50% Status Effect Durations.

At Tier 2, Armor Plates increase 25% additional armor.

At Tier 3, increases 100% max health.

Speed Cola

Increases 15% reloading speed.

At Tier 1, increases the speed for swapping weapons.

At Teir 2, increases the recharging speed of Field Upgrades by 20%.

At Tier 3, increases 30% reloading speed.

Stamin-Up

Increase Sprinting speed.

At Tier 1, Increases backpedal speed

At Tier 2, provides Immunity to fall damage.

At Tier 3, increasing the speed of walking while aiming down.

Quick Revive

Decreases 50% time it takes to reach full health and to revive an ally.