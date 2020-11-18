In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Pelington 703 Loadouts guide, we will tell you about a few class setups for Pelington with Gunsmith attachments and perks to make you dominant in the game.

Pelington 703 is one of the best weapons to carry if you are an expert in sniping your enemies from long range in CoD Black Ops Cold War.

CoD Black Ops Cold War Best Pelington 703 Loadouts

If you think that you can snipe with your eyes closed and have no problem handling Sniper rifles, Pelington 703 can be a very good option.

Pelington 703 is very popular among players who like to snipe because of its incredible speed and accuracy.

CoD Black Ops Cold War has made revolutionary improvements in Sniper rifles. Flinch won’t affect your shot even from a long-range.

Just like all other Sniper rifles, Pelington 703 takes a little bit extra time to kill your enemies, but if you know your way around attachments, you can be quick as well.

If you find the right build for Pelington 703, this sniper rifle will turn into a beast.

We have mentioned some builds for Pelington 703 below:

Offensive Loadout

This build is for those who believe in aggression and jumping between near and far targets.

Attachments

Raider Pad

26.5” Tiger Team

Infiltrator Grip

Fast Loader

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Quartermaster

Tracker

Scavenger

Defensive Class Setup

This build is for those who like to hang back and hardscope.

Attachments

SAS Combat Stock

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Salvo 9 Round Fast Mag

Bipod

27.2” Combat Recon

Perks

Flack Jacket

Tactical Mask

Cold Blooded

Accuracy Build

This build is suitable if you are looking for a steady and accurate shot. You have to sacrifice speed for this class setup.

Attachments

27.2” Combat Recon

Front Grip

SALVO 9 Round Fast Mag

Dropshot Wrap

SAS Combat Stock

Perks

Flack Jacket

Tactical Mask

Ninja

Quick Scope Loadout

This build is suitable if you are looking for quick kills. This will increase your speed but will decrease a little bit of your accuracy.

Attachments

Visiontech2x

Raider Pad

Speed Tape

Infiltrator Grip

26.5” Tiger Team

Perks

Ninja

Tracker

Scavenger

All Rounder

This build is suitable if you are looking for increased speed, accuracy and firepower. This build is useful if you are looking to be versatile. You can use this build in different scenarios.

Attachments

Visiontech2x

Stabilizer .309

Fast Mag

Quickdraw Handle

Tactical Stock

Steady Aim Laser

Marshal Foregrip

26” Paratrooper

Perks

Tactical Mask

Quartermaster

Cold Blooded

Multiple Takedown Class Setup

This build is suitable if you are looking for multiple takedowns in quick succession. This loadout will also increase your speed.

Attachments

Sound Moderator

26.5” Tiger Team

7 RND

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Raider Pad

Perks