In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Snotinghamscire collectibles locations guide, we’ll walk you through the locations of every single collectible that you can find in the Snotinghamscire region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Snotinghamscire Collectibles Locations

Snotinghamscire is one of the late-game areas in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so make sure you are appropriately leveled before proceeding for these collectibles.

Below is a list of all the collectibles in Snotinghamscire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, categorized by their types.

Wealth Location

There are 17 Wealth collectibles to be found in Snotinghamscire region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

When synchronizing the viewpoints, some gold icons will appear on your world map. These icons mark the locations of the Wealth in AC Valhalla that you can find in the area.

Each type of Wealth in AC Valhalla has a unique golden icon. There are four different types of Wealth: Gear, Ingots, Cargo and Abilities.

Wealth #1 – Ingot

This ingot is located in the town of Hemthrope, which is in the northern section Snotinghamscire.

Look for a well at the backend of Hemthrope and jump down into it to find the chest containing this ingot.

Wealth #2 – Poisonous Powder Trap (Ranged Ability)

This ability can be found near the Odin Mine Hideout, which is to the north-west of Hemthrope. Go up the hill at this location and then jump down into the cave area below.

Move through this cave until you find an enemy camp.

From here, move the trash out of the way to your right and grab the vase from there, then continue moving forward. You’ll eventually find a locked door that you can destroy using that vase.

Go through the door and then get up to the ice wall by climbing up the scaffolding in the area. The Book of Knowledge for this ability will be behind this ice wall.

Wealth #3 – Ingot

From Wealth #2, return to the enemy camp that you found in the cave and go back to where you found the pile of trash.

Move it to the side of the platform (adjacent to the water) and then get up on the platform that’s in the middle of the area to find the ingot.

Wealth #4 – Ingot

This ingot is located in the Berserker’s House, which is to the south-west of Hemthrope.

Break the lock on the door by shooting it through the window on the side and then grab the ingot from the chest inside.

Wealth #5 – Ingot

This ingot is located at Stoneburgh, which is also to the south-west of Hemthrope. In this location, there will be a massive circular structure.

Get inside the structure from the opening on top of it and grab the ingot from the chest sitting inside (on the second level).

Wealth #6 – Ingot

This ingot is located in the Maneis Outpost, which is to the south-west of Hemthrope. Enter this outpost and get up on top of the structure that’s in the middle of the area.

Inside this structure will be the chest containing the ingot, but it’ll be guarded by an enemy. Kill the enemy and then grab the ingot from the chest.

Wealth #7 – Ingot

From Wealth #6, destroy the wooden fence to the right of the door where you leave the structure. You can then grab the ingot by walking to the other side of the fence.

Wealth #8 – Ingot

This Wealth is near the Maun River, which is to the south-east of Hemthrope.

Enter the hideout in this location and then go inside the big hut at the backend of the hideout to find this ingot.

Wealth #9 – Mentor’s Cloak (Raven Gear)

In the same hideout as Wealth #8, travel north from the big hut to find a smaller hut. Enter this hut to find this gear.

Wealth #10 – Ingot

This ingot is located to the north-west of Repton. Enter the fort at this location and climb the big tower inside the fort.

When you’re up top, walk down the balcony and then kill the enemies there to find a key.

Use this key to unlock the door on the balcony and enter the room to find this ingot.

Wealth #11 – Kick of Tyr (Melee Ability)

From Wealth #10, drop down from the tower and then look for an open window on the left side of the fort.

Once you find it, climb up the wall and go through the window to find this ability inside the room.

Wealth #12 – Ingot

This ingot is located at Minninglow, which is to the north-west of Repton.

On the outer side of the forest, there will be several different cave openings. Enter the cave opening to the right and start going through this cave.

After you find the key, you’ll soon find a door. Unlock this door and go through it to find the ingot.

Wealth #13 – Mentor’s Mask (Raven Gear)

This gear is located in the Sherwood Hideout, which is to the north of Repton. Look for a gap in the fence at the backend of the camp and climb through it.

Once you’re on the other side, go inside the building to your left to find the chest containing this gear.

Wealth #14 – Ingot

This ingot is located in Snotingam, which is to the north-east of Repton. Find the well at the edge of the town and jump into it to find the ingot.

Wealth #15 – Cargo

This cargo is located in Wenloch Abbey, which is to the south of Snotingham. Raid the Abbey in this town and open up its door with the help of your allies.

Once you’re inside, you’ll find another door there.

This door will lead you to the crypt of the Abbey where you’ll find the chest containing the cargo.

Wealth #16 – Cargo

From Wealth #15, move further down into the crypt until you find more enemies. The chest containing this cargo will be next to a wall near them.

Wealth #17 – Cargo

From Wealth #16, look for a hole in the wall near the chest. Crawl under the hole and kill the enemies on the other side.

You’ll get a key from one of them, which you can use to open up the metal door in this area.

Go through the door and get rid of all the enemies there, then grab the cargo from the chest in this area.

Snotinghamscire Mysteries

There are 15 Mysteries to be found in Snotinghamscire. Mysteries serve as the side quests of the game.

The locations of these Mysteries will be marked by blue icons on the worlds map when synchronizing the viewpoints.

When you reach the following locations, look for the NPCs that have a blue glow around them. This indicates that the Mystery is related to them.

Mystery #1 – Treasure of Britain

This Mystery is located near the Deoraby Soar Cavern, which is in the northern section of Snotinghamscire, to the west of Jorvik.

Enter the cave in this area and go down the path there until you reach a platform.

Get up on top of this platform and then crawl through the hole in the wall ahead. You’ll find a door on the other side, and the key to this door will be right next to you.

Go through this door and keep moving down the path. At the end of this path, move past the statues and jump on top of the platform above the stalagmites.

There will be another door here. Go through this door to get yourself the Treasure of Britain.

Mystery #2 – Stigr The Amorous (Flyting)

This Mystery is located in Hemthrope, which is in the northern section of Snotinghamscire.

When you head to this location, you’ll find a man by the name of Stigur standing outside a house. Interact with him to start the Flying.

To win this Flyting, you need to select the following insults:

Yes, with words I’ll ensnare you and put you to bed.

I’m as good with my lips as I am with my tongue.

While I doubt you can take me, I’ll give you a go.

Mystery #3 – An Althing For The Half Crown (World Event)

This Mystery is also located in Hemthrope. In this location, you’ll find a group of children sitting on some chairs inside an alcove in the wall.

Each time you’re given a choice, take a seat on one of the empty chairs in there. The Mystery will be completed once these children finally make a decision.

Mystery #4 – Cairn

This Mystery is located to the west of Hemthrope. There will be a massive waterfall in this area.

If you climb up to the top of the cliff where this waterfall is coming from, you’ll find a cairn up there.

Interact with the cairn and then stack the stones until they stay in place to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #5 – The Myth in the Mountains (World Event)

This Mystery is also located to the west of Hemthrope. Climb on top of the snowy mountains to find some campers by an outcrop. Interact with the campers and listen to what they have to say.

Once they’re done talking, go up the mountain behind you until you reach the tree at the top. There will be a scarecrow near this tree. Set the scarecrow on fire using your torch to complete this Mystery.

Mystery #6 – Stoneman (World Event)

This Mystery is located by the Derwent River, which is to the south-west of Hemthrope. In this location, you’ll find a girl trying to stack a cairn by her house.

Interact with this girl and help her stack the cairn to complete this Mystery.

Mystery #7 – Fly Agaric

This Mystery is located to the north-west of Repton. Look for the Fly Agaric on the rock that’s over the frozen lake.

Eat the Fly Agaric and then defeat Jotnar-Guld to complete this Mystery.

Mystery #8 – Standing Stones

This Mystery is located to the south-west of Hemthrope. These Standing Stones are lodged inside a cliff at this location.

Look at the stone that’s in the center to figure out the shape that you need to put them in.

Head down to the base of the cliff and break through the ice walls to enter the cave behind them.

Walk towards the center of the cave until your view zooms in. When it does, position it properly to form the aforementioned shape.

Mystery #9 – Standing Stones

This Mystery is located at the Aescforda Stones, which are to the south-west of Hemthrope.

The shape you need to form is on a rock sitting at the back of this location.

Once you’ve seen the shape, smash the ice that’s blocking your vision using your weapon and then get up on top of the ice that’s hovering to the left of the rock to create the desired shape.

Mystery #10 – Lost Drengr

This Mystery is located to the north-west of the Sherwood Forest. The Lost Drengr is sitting on top of a tall hill at this location.

Mystery #11 – A Cordial Invitation (World Event)

This Mystery is located near a river to the west of Snotingham. Interact with the man at this location and then eliminate all the enemies that ambush you.

Once they’re taken care of, interact with the man again to complete this Mystery.

Mystery #12 – The Good Men of Sherwood (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the west of Sherwood Forest. Look for the people that are shooting their bows at this location.

When you find them and start the Mystery, you’ll have to shoot a series of targets to complete it.

The first target is the wooden target on the floor.

The second target is the vase on the rock above you.

The third target is the chicken on top of the cliff.

Mystery #13 – Animus Anomaly

This Mystery is located at Briudun Hill, which is to the north-east of Repton.

When you trigger the anomaly in this location, you’ll have to do a basic platforming challenge to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #14 – An Efficient Cremation (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the south-east of Repton. Interact with the man at this location that’s cremating his family and then grab the oil jar from behind the building.

Throw it on the fire to make the flame larger. Afterwards, talk to the man again. You’ll find out that he’s the one who killed his own family. To complete this Mystery, you’ll have to execute him.

Mystery #15 – Offering Altar

This Mystery is located to the north of Hemthrope, at Mam Tor Stone. To complete this Mystery, you need to offer three Titanium at the Altar at this location.

Artifact Locations

You can find 8 Artifacts in Snotinghamscire. When synchronizing the viewpoints, white icons will appear on the world map which will show you the location of the Artifacts.

Artifact #1 – Rigsogur Fragment

This Artifact is located in the town of Hemthrope. Head into the building at the artifact’s icon and look for the page on the desk behind one of the dividers in there.

Artifact #2 – Flying Paper: Tattoo Design – Norse Emblem Scheme (Front)

This Artifact is also located in the town of Hemthrope. You’ll find hovering over some wood adjacent to a hut.

When you get near this flying paper, it’ll start flying away from you. You have to parkour through the area and catch up to it to be able to collect it.

Artifact #3 – Cursed Symbol

This Artifact is located to the west of Hemthrope. Enter the cave at this location and push the small stone away.

Then, move the larger stone behind it and then crawl through the crack in the wall.

Move forward until you reach a ledge, where you’ll find the Cursed Symbol.

Artifact #4 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the south-east of Hemthrope. At this location, you’ll find a building with a staircase leading to it. There will be a ledge to the right of this staircase.

Jump down onto the ledge and grab the Artifact from the under the rock.

Artifact #5 – Cursed Symbol

From Artifact #4, travel towards the north to find this Cursed Symbol.

Enter the large structure in this area through the opening on top of it. Once inside, get up on top of the platform that’s around the edges of the structure and move clockwise.

Rather than going down the stairs, jump down to the platform and then go down to the door below. The Cursed Symbol will be right next to this door.

Artifact #6 – Cursed Symbol

This Artifact is located in Minninglow, which is to the north-west of Repton. When you arrive at this location, you’ll find two cave openings in the hill. Go through the one on the left and start moving forward.

After you find the key, you’ll eventually find a door. Unlock the door and go through, then climb up on the platform to your right and shoot the Cursed Symbol.

Artifact #7 – Treasure Hoard Map

This Artifact is located at the Abandoned Library, which is to the north-east of Hemthrope.

Smash the cover on the ruins at this location and then go down the stairs.

After killing the snakes down there, smash the vases to uncover a gap in the wall. Crawl through it and grab the map from the right on the other side.

Artifact #8 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the south of Hemthrope. Jump into the water in the center of the wrecked building and swim to the bottom.

You’ll find a door at the bottom. Break the blockade covering the door and then go through the door to find the final Artifact.