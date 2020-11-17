Sony CEO Believes £70 To Be “Fair Price” For PS5 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment believes that increasing the retail price of PlayStation 5 games can be easily justified by the amount of sheer entertainment players get to enjoy in return.

Speaking with The Telegraph in a recent interview, CEO Jim Ryan stated that £70 is a “fair price” to ask for a game like Demon’s Souls which offers “hours of entertainment…compared to any other form of entertainment” out there. “I think that’s a very straightforward comparison to draw.”

The Demon’s Souls remake on PS5 retails for £70 in the United Kingdom and $70 in the United States. Due to the currency conversion though, Demon’s Souls ends up being over $90 in the United Kingdom which as far as regional players are concerned, is anything but fair.

Regional pricing has always been an issue and here, players are not entirely happy with Sony making the PlayStation brand more expensive in the United Kingdom and Europe while defending the move at the same time.

PS5 is not a cheap purchase. The next-generation console alone costs $500 with a secondary DualSense controller costing $70 alongside a single game for $70 as well. Hence, some regions will probably not agree with Sony on the increased retail pricing being fair. They can hope though that Sony settles for regional pricing somewhere down the road, which in all honesty is probably never going to happen.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Ryan debunked recent reports that Sony was at one time considering to price its PS5 games even higher. “I can say that that report that we were considering higher prices for first party games is categorically false,” he said.

PlayStation 5 was launched in select regions on November 12. The flagship console, alongside its all-digital edition, will now launch in the rest of the world on November 19. Supply continues to be shorter than demand with pre-orders selling out within minutes or the hour. This will only become worse once the crazed shopping season arrives in full force.