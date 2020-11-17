Playstation 5 Simulation Game Lets You Unbox And Install For Free

If you’re not in one of the various regions that got the Playstation 5 last week, a developer named Alex Grade has made a Playstation 5 simulation game so that you can also take part in the celebrations, at least until November 19 when the console releases everywhere else. You can download it here.

The Playstation 5 has had a staggered release alongside releasing two days after the Xbox Series X, and given the current state of the world, where logistics often run into snags, it’s undoubtable that some people have been unable to get the console themselves.

Playstation 5 Simulator puts players in the role of someone who was lucky enough to get a console, and is a point-and-click game that lets you unbox the console, plug it in, and get it set up. While it’s a poor substitute for the real thing, it will at least keep you entertained for three more days.

The Playstation 5 simulation game doesn’t just involve the console, however. It takes you through every step of the process of setting the console up. This includes carrying it inside your house, unboxing it, hooking up cables, turning it on, connecting to the internet, and logging in. You even have to go and get snacks.

Plus, along with it being a simulator game, there’s obviously physics involved. Apparently that’s even more of a challenge than all of the other processes, and of course opens up all sorts of unintended fun by allowing you to throw things around. You might even decide to smash up that virtual Playstation 5.

Once again, you can download the Playstation 5 simulation game at the web address linked above. There’s only three more days to go until the Playstation 5 releases in other regions, so hopefully plenty of people have been able to pre-order or Sony has enough units in stock to satisfy anybody on the first day.