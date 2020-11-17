Mortal Kombat 11 Update 1.25 Released, Adds Mortal Kombat Ultimate Content

Mortal Kombat 11 fans have something to celebrate today, since Mortal Kombat 11 update 1.25 has been released. This update specifically adds the content from Mortal Kombat Ultimate, meaning we get new fighters, new stages, and of course, next-gen upgrades, smart delivery and upgrades to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, and crossplay functionality.

Mortal Kombat 11 has had a pretty sizable amount of new content released for it since it came out last year. Along with its beginning roster of fighters, two Kombat Packs have been released for it, allowing players to play as Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, The Joker, Terminator T-800, Spawn, Mileena, Rain, and Rambo.

Along with the new fighters, the game also got a sort of “epilogue” story campaign called Aftermath, featuring three new playable characters (Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop) that go on a new adventure that takes place after the defeat of Kronika in the main game.

Along with all of the new characters, Mortal Kombat 11 update 1.25 also implemented crossplay (or “Krossplay” as the game terms it). So now, Playstation 4, Playstation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5 players can all fight one another.

Speaking of next-gen, next-gen console owners can now claim free upgrades to the game on their Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles, which means you get updated graphics, 4K resolution, greatly reduced loading times, and more, all for free.

So, if you bought a Playstation 5 or an Xbox Series X and were looking for a good fighting game (since unlike the Xbox One there’s no Killer Instinct as a launch title), you should take advantage of Mortal Kombat 11’s upgrade, especially if you bought it on the last generation too.

You can currently download Mortal Kombat 11 update 1.25 right now on all of its platforms, though the Playstation 4 will have a few other updates that you might need to get through first.