Echtra Games Talks About Torchlight 3 Crossplay, Nintendo Switch and More

Torchlight 3 is now available on all current-gen consoles and PC, including the Nintendo Switch. We’ve recently talked to its developer studio, Echtra Games about their development process on the hybrid console and what we can expect from them in the future.

In our Torchlight 3 on Nintendo Switch interview, the studio made it clear that they are commiting to Switch as a console. Developing on it, according to Echtra Games is similar to developing for low end PC and they are currently working on post-launch content for their recently released title.

Read the whole interview with Echtra Games:

Torchlight 3, we believe, is a perfect fit for the hybrid character of Nintendo Switch. What would you say is the most important feature on this specific console that can make players want to play Torchlight there instead of PC for instance?

First and foremost, everyone in the office loves the Switch, so when we made the call to publish on the Switch, there was rejoicing in the land. However, the big reason is obviously that this is the only way you can play Torchlight 3 on the go. Whether in the car, on the plane, on the bus, you can hop in and enjoy the Torchlight universe in exactly the same way that someone on the PC can. In my home, I play mostly on the PC, but the only permanently hooked up system in the living room is the Switch. And when it’s time to hit the road, the Switch is coming with me for sure.

How difficult is it to port a game on Nintendo Switch? Does it take months before you can ship it alongside other platforms? Also, do you think Nintendo does need a more powerful console as many games struggle to run on it?

Sure, it was a challenge, but honestly, we try to make our games run on the lowest end PC possible anyway, so getting it to work on the Switch is just more of the same. It took some extra work, but I wouldn’t characterize it as “months”, and all the optimizations we made for it also benefit the other platforms as well. Having said that, more power is always welcome.

I can speak for many PC gamers that own a Nintendo Switch when I say that cross-save and cross-play are a huge deal, especially with action RPGs. Do you consider adding such functionality to Torchlight 3 at a later date?

Cross save is a better possibility, but cross-play might be a bridge too far with all the various friends’ systems and requirements on the different platforms. Of course, we’d love it, too, but we’re a relatively small company at under 40 total employees, and sort of have our hands full with four platforms. Currently, we are busy building more content updates.

What about couch co-op? Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for gaming buddies to play together. Could we hope for a local co-op mode for Torchlight 3?

I’d classify that as a stretch goal. It would require a lot of interface work, and tech to keep people on the same screen as it’s just too busy for split-screen multiplayer. We’ll see what the future holds!

Players are reporting low performance in Torchlight both in docked and handheld mode. Is this a necessary evil to have the game run on the hybrid console or do you intend to try and fix some of those issues?

Yeah, this is where we’d be happy for more power for sure. We really want everyone to have the same experience as far as VFX, sounds and the like rather than making a dumbed-down version for the Switch. Our internal testing shows only a few areas and circumstances are really problematic, and yes, we will continue to optimize and improve any way we can. We are never satisfied when people have problems.

How would you feel about developing another title for the Switch? Is adding it to your games’ available platforms another addition or do you believe the console has the potential to make games stand out above other consoles or PC?

Absolutely, yes! We made the decision to publish Torchlight III on Switch fairly far along into development, but now that we’ve broken the seal, the Switch is in all our plans for the future, from day one. It’s the most popular console among our own employees, not just for Torchlight III but for all the other cool games as well, and of course, its hybrid nature makes it unique among all our platforms. We are on board with the Switch for the long haul!

Torchlight 3 released on October 13th and is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Echtra Games is working on post-launch content right now so it’s fair to say that the game still has a long way to go.