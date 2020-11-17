Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Prestige Bug Comes Into Notice

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to have a Prestige bug where players are progressing slower than the amount of experience points earned.

Taking to Reddit on the weekend, user “Vehzx” shared an after-action match report which shows his Black Ops Cold War account to be at Level 9. However, his Prestige progression shows him to be at Level 21 which he is not.

While the after action report could be suffering from a visual bug, the player in question believes that he has been “leveling extremely slow” in the Prestige system and which has probably cost him at least a dozen levels. This has been verified by other players since then as well that Black Ops Cold War has a leveling bug when progressing through Prestige ranks.

Activision has taken notice of the said leveling bug and will be passing the necessary details to developers Treyarch and Raven Software. There seems to be no fix at present and neither is there a confirmation that a hot-fix will allow players to gain all of the levels they skipped due to the bug.

Such issues have been pretty common in the franchise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as Warzone were both impacted by a “zero XP bug” several months back which prevented players from leveling up their battle passes. Even though developer Infinity Ward released a fix, the same bug returned a few months later following a massive patch update. Black Ops Cold War will hence get fix as well and soon but with the possibility of seeing the bug return.

On the subject of return, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sees the return of the Prestige system and that too with a seasonal ranking feature. Progressing through the basic 55 ranks in the game opens up access to Prestige ranks where players get a shiny new badge without losing any weapons or progress.