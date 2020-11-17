Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Launch Week Sales Were Second Highest In Franchise History

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to prove itself as another stellar installment in the franchise that hits all of the right notes.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Niko Partners’ senior analyst Daniel Ahmad confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had the second highest launch-week sales in the franchise according to the United Kingdom game sales charts. While actual figures were not mentioned, the milestone covers both physical and digital sales recorded within the first week of release in the country.

Had a look at UK video game sales charts for the first time in a while and it looks like, when factoring in physical + digital totals, that Assassin's Creed Valhalla had the 2nd highest first week sales of any prior Assassin's Creed game. AC3 (2012) being #1. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 17, 2020

Ubisoft confirmed last week that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla saw twice as many players at launch than the preceding Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Ubisoft too shared no figures but with Valhalla now available for purchase on next-generation consoles as well, it goes without saying that the addition of new platforms as well as the oncoming holiday season will only help boost overall sales.

In our review we hailed Ubisoft for fulfilling its promise of providing an “ultimate viking fantasy.” Assassin’s Creed Valhalla closely follows the same chain as Origins and Odyssey but a well-crafted new historical setting with little changes to the open-world design and some polish to the combat make it nearly impossible to ignore what Ubisoft has achieved with Valhalla.

The delay of Cyberpunk 2077 also makes it more easier for players to jump into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without any guilt. Cyberpunk 2077 releases in early December provided that there are no more unprecedented delays. With PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X already out, Valhalla is easily one of the prime third-party games to purchase on a next-generation console.