Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Glowecestrescire Collectibles Locations Guides

Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Glowecestrescire Collectibles Locations Guide cuts short the work for you by taking a dig into the locations of all the collectibles found in the Glowecestrescire region of AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Glowecestrescire Collectibles Locations

There are three types of collectibles that are currently available in the Glowecestrescire Region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wealth, Mystery, and Artifact.

However, fret not, because our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Glowecestrescire Collectibles Locations guide below will outline the location of each single one of these collectibles. So, let’s begin!

Wealth Collectibles

Wealth Collectibles appear as golden coins on the world map of AC Valhalla.

There are, a total of 14 Wealth Collectibles and collecting all of them will get you one step closer to earning the all Territories for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Wealth # 1 – Ingot

Head to the southern edge of Thieves’ Warren. There, you’ll see a small building. Inside this building, you’ll find the desired chest.

Wealth # 2 – Ability: Vengeance of Thor (Melee)

After collecting wealth # 1, head outside the building and descend the stairs near the central hut.

Now, turn left and climb up the hut. You’ll find this ability inside the Book of Knowledge placed on the bench.

Wealth # 3 – Ingot

After collecting wealth # 2, move outside the hut and head north. You’ll see a cage hanging from a wooden post.

Inside the cage, you’ll find the key required to open the chest inside the nearby hut.

Wealth # 4 – Ingot

You’ll find this Ingot just outside of Aelfwood. First, head to the top of the enemy territory here to obtain the key required to unlock the chest.

Next, head inside the tent at the lower level and you’ll find the desired chest, buried in the ground.

Wealth # 5 – Ingot

On the waypoint inside of Aelfwood, kill the Elite Berserker enemy and you’ll find this wealth in his droppings.

Wealth # 6 – Gear (Thegn’s Breeches, Flawless Pants, Bear Gear)

You’ll find this wealth in Aelfwood, west of wealth # 5. At the way point, you’ll see a locked door behind which you’ll find the chest you’re looking for.

To get the key for this locked door, climb up the floor above you and kill the enemy there. It will drop the key once it’s knocked down.

Wealth # 7 – Ability: Feign Death (Melee)

You’ll find this wealth inside the cave with skull banners at its entrance, in Aelfwood.

Head inside and turn left. There’ll be a hidden room in which you’ll find the chest with this ability.

Wealth # 8 – Ingot

You’ll find this wealth at the Temple of Ceres Bureau, in the south-western part of the region.

Once at this location, head inside the crypt and then, make your way to the temple by sliding through the small gap.

Keep proceeding forward until you’ve reached a hole in the floor covered with a barrier.

Dismantle this barrier and you’ll find the desired chest in the room beneath.

However, as you’ll notice, this chest will be blocked off by a barrier. To tackle this problem, head south and pick up the vase from near the door.

Throw this vase at the barrier to obtain this chest.

Wealth # 9 – Gear (Hidden One’s Leggings, Flawless Pants, Raven Gear)

Head back to the place where you obtained a vase in the case of wealth # 8 and pick up another vase.

Now, continue ahead. Use the Odin’s Sight as the area up ahead will have poor lighting.

Use the vase that you picked up on the next obstacle to find this chest.

Wealth #10 – Ingot

The chest containing this Ingot can be found behind a barrier near a small trench, in Nymdesfelda.

To the south-west, you’ll see a cart with a lot of exploding vases. Pick up one of these vases and throw it at the barrier to destroy it and collect the chest.

Wealth #11 – Ingot

You’ll find this Ingot inside St. Kenhelm’s Church in the town of Glowecestre.

Wealth #12 – Ingot (Tungsten)

You’ll find this Ingot at the bottom of a well in the market square.

At the bottom of this well, you’ll find a movable object. Move it aside to get the wealth chest behind.

Wealth #13 – Gear (The Morrigan’s Guard, Flawless Light Shield, Raven Gear)

You’ll find this wealth at Belas Knap towards the south-eastern part. The chest containing this gear item will require three keys to be unlocked.

For the first key, head inside the cave with wooden blockades which you need to destroy with your weapon. You’ll find this key behind a vase.

Next, head south and search for a cave embedded within the same hillside. The second key will be behind a pile of junk.

The third key will be found inside the cave towards the east.

Now, head back to the chest and open it using all three of the keys.

Wealth #14 – Ingot

You’ll find this wealth in the east of the region at the Druid’s Cottage.

Jump inside the lake in the area to find the chest at the bottom. To get out of the lake, you can hop over the small plot floating in the water.

Mystery Collectibles

Mystery Collectibles appear as blue icons on the world map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There are a total of 11 mystery collectibles and collecting all of them will get you even closer to earning all Territories for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Mystery # 1 – Standing Stones

You’ll find this mystery in the east of the region. There’ll be a rock in the center which you can interact with.

After figuring out what symbol to create, head back to the Standing Stones and take a look at the area.

You’ll see the pattern here. Now, aim the camera so that the symbol gets auto-completed.

Mystery # 2 – Fly Agaric

You’ll find this mystery towards north-west of the Druid’s Cottage. Consume it to spawn a large boat along with six burning braziers.

Next to the braziers will be a statue with a banner that has either a white circle or a black skull on it.

Shoot the braziers similar to the symbols on the statues. Finally, hit the brazier at the back of the door and walk past the gate.

Mystery # 3 – World Event: The Body

You’ll find this mystery in the forest towards the east.

After speaking to the children, you’ll learn that the axe from the fallen man is missing.

Press the right stick to focus the location of the axe. Head towards this location and speak to the child. Avoid trading any items.

The child will hand you over the axe. Next, make your way to the location of this mystery and interact with the body to make it drop the axe.

This mystery will, then, be marked as completed.

Mystery # 4 – World Event: The Horn of Ragnar

You’ll find this mystery in south-east corner of the region.

Once at the location, you’ll confront a man who’ll be trying to rob a house nearby by deceiving you into helping him.

Here, choose to side with the man who is blaming Bron. After Bron has been killed, speak to the man to complete this World Event.

Mystery # 5 – Standing Stones

You’ll find these Standing Stones in the south-east tip of the region.

To see what shape you need to create, interact with the rock in the center. Now, head to the river and hop onto an empty boat.

Adjust the boat until you’re at the right spot and the shape is positioned right.

Mystery # 6 – Cairn

In this mystery, you’ll have to interact with cairn outside of Glowecestre at Cleave Hill and stack it until it reaches the required height.

Mystery # 7 – World Event: Dearly Bee-Loved

You’ll find this World Event on the outskirts of Glowecestre.

On the wall in front, speak to the man who’ll give you a love letter for the man he loves.

Now, make your way to the nearby flower field and hand over this letter to the man standing there.

Next, bring him to the man who sent the letter. They will converse for a bit, and once their conversation finishes, this mystery will get completed.

Mystery # 8 – Offering Altar

You’ll find this Offering Altar on a waypoint at a hill. Once you’ve given 10 small Bullhead, this mystery will get completed.

Mystery # 9 – World Event Lady of The Lake

You’ll find this World Event just outside of Nymdesfelda.

Towards the West, you’ll see about 5 snakes around the altar. Kill all of them and the woman singing nearby will stop singing.

Now, go on to speak with her. After that, the door to her house will open. Enter inside only to find that she’ll lock you in with poison starting to fill the house.

There’ll be a window in your vicinity. Use it to jump out of the house and kill the woman.

Mystery # 10 – World Event the Goddess of Birth

This World Event is located in the North-West corner of the region.

Once on the location, converse with the woman who will tell you that she is about to give birth.

On your horse, take the woman to the upper levels of the ruins towards east. Along the way, you’ll be continuously talking with her.

Once the conversation ends, this world event will get completed.

Mystery # 11 – Cairn

To solve this mystery, stack up the cairn at Maen Ceti to the required height.

Artifacts

Artifact Collectibles appear as white icons on the world map of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

There are, a total of 11 artifacts, up for the taking and collecting them all along with both the wealth and mystery collectibles will grant you all Territories for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy.

Artifact # 1 – Cursed Symbol

You’ll find this artifact in the north-east corner of the region.

There’ll be two keys in front of the house with the symbol. Pick both of them up and use them get inside the house and destroy the symbol.

The artifact will be sitting behind it.

Artifact # 2 – Treasure Hoard Map (Glowecestrescire)

This artifact is located in the center of the region at the Sabrinas Spring. You’ll find this treasure hoard map inside the bowl that the statue is holding.

Artifact # 3 – Roman Artifact

This artifact is located in the north of the region.

Make your way to the upper levels of the ruins and squeeze through the gap that you’ll find in the wall.

Now, destroy the wooden board to acquire the artifact lying beneath.

Artifact # 4 – Cursed Symbol

You’ll find this artifact towards the western part of the region.

There’ll be a cave within a hillside at this location. Shoot down the symbol at the its entrance to clear the area and obtain the Cursed Symbol.

Artifact # 5 – Roman Artifact

You’ll find this artifact at the Temple of Ceres Bureau.

Remove the boulders from the ruins, towards the south in order to reveal the hidden artifact.

Artifact # 6 – Flying Paper – Tattoo Design: Valhalla Blessing Scheme (Back)

This flying paper can be found on the wires connecting the poles to the buildings, in the town of Glowecestre.

Artifact # 7 – Flying Paper – Tattoo Design: Skraelingi Emblem Scheme (Back)

You’ll find this flying paper hanging over the lake, in the eastern edge of Glowecestre.

Artifact # 8 – Roman Artifact

You’ll find this artifact on the central pillars in the enemy territory within the region.

Firstly, get to the top of the houses in the area and use the wires to make your way to the pillars.

Proceed to the top of the pillar in an anti-clockwise manner. You’ll find this Roman Artifact on the final platform.

Artifact # 9 – Roman Artifact

You can find this artifact by a tree next to St. Kenhelm’s Falls.

Artifact # 10 – Cursed Symbol

You’ll find this artifact near the central tree outside of Glowecestre.

Artifact # 11 – Roman Artifact

This artifact is located towards the North-East of Glowecestre.

You’ll see a hole in the ground blocked by a pile of junk at the waypoint, just outside of the main square.

Now, head north and grab one of the exploding vases and throw it towards the blocked hole in the ground. This will clear out the hole and you’ll be able to acquire this artifact.