Resident Evil: Village Online Edition Leaked, Mentions Dominion Mode

Remember the Resistance multiplayer mode that was bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake? Capcom is apparently doing the same with Resident Evil: Village.

According to a massive leak from earlier today, a result of a recent ransomware attack on Capcom, Resident Evil: Village will have both an offline and online edition with the latter featuring something code-named Dominion.

While the leaked slides do not contain any further details, Dominion could possibly be a multiplayer mode similar to Resistance. By name alone many believe Dominion to be a zombie-led battle royale game.

The same leak also mentions Resident Evil: Village to be in development for PlayStation 4. Both of the PS4 and PS5 versions will receive playable demos at least three weeks before release, which the leaked documents state to be in late April 2021 with pre-orders going live in early January 2021.

Something to be aware of is that the leaked documents appear to be several months old. They clearly mention plans for Tokyo Game Show which already took place a couple of months ago. Hence, provided that the leaked content is legitimate, everything in it is either confirmed or subject to change.

That is important to know because while the same leaked documents mention a retail price of $60 for the PS5 version, the game has already been listed for $70 by third-party retailers. They may still be placeholders but the only way this leak will get verified is either through Capcom itself or when pre-orders do go online with the start of the new year.

Officially; Resident Evil: Village will be releasing somewhere in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC. Capcom already expressed a wish to consider a release for last-generation consoles. That may as well come true.