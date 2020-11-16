Resident Evil: Village Leak Mentions PS4 Demo, Release Date

Resident Evil: Village will apparently be a cross-generation release despite Capcom repeatedly marketing the game for next-generation platforms.

Following a ransomware attack on Capcom a couple of weeks ago, internal data that was stolen has now started appearing online. That includes a few slides which mention Resident Evil: Village to be in development for PlayStation 4.

The leak further suggests that both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game will receive a playable demo at least three weeks before release. Capcom has only given Resident Evil: Village a release window of spring 2021. The leak narrows that window down to late April 2021.

It should be noted however that even with the spring 2021 release window, Capcom was largely rumored to decide a final release date based on how badly COVID-19 impacts development.

Resident Evil: Village being a cross-generation release should not be surprising. Capcom confirmed as much when producer Tsuyoshi Kanda suggested during Tokyo Game Show a couple of months ago that the developer is “looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.” The absence of any blatant confirmation of the PS4 version though can possibly be because Capcom is still doing last-generation optimizations.

Resident Evil: Village will be doing dynamic 4K on PS5 with ray tracing enabled, at least according to a recently updated listing. The new installment in the horror franchise will hence not offer native 4K output. It remains to be seen though if the game will produce native 4K graphics on Xbox Series X with ray tracing enabled.

Resident Evil: Village will furthermore support the new DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PS5. Capcom remains to show these features in action but players have been teased to expect the “feel of firing a real gun.”