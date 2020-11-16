PS5 Runs The PS4 Version Of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Take heed that a strange design-related bug is causing the PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to run on PlayStation 5.

According to a report by Eurogamer from the weekend, players who purchase either the cross-generation bundle or the ultimate edition receive both the PS4 and PS5 versions. The next-generation version has to be specifically selected by players during installation. If they choose to download both versions, PS5 by default runs the PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War instead.

“To play the PS5 version, you need to hit the three dots icon next to the play button, and change your selection to the PS5 version,” reads the report. “This refreshes the user interface, and from there hitting play will boot the PS5 version.”

Activision has also provided a little guide for players to ensure that they are indeed playing the next-generation version of Black Ops Cold War on PS5.

To make sure you’re playing the next-gen version of #BlackOpsColdWar on PS5: 1. Highlight the game tile on the Dashboard 2. Scroll down and highlight “Play” 3. Select the 3 dots and open the menu 4. Select “PS5 | Full | Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” 5. Launch and enjoy! — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 14, 2020

This is technically not a bug. It has more to do with the PS5 user interface not informing players of which game version they are playing. Sony Interactive Entertainment should roll out a minor update to address this problem since playing the PS4 version of Black Ops Cold War on PS4 means not being able to make use of the lightning-fast solid-state drive.

Only the next-generation version of Black Ops Cold War is optimized to offer faster loading times on PS5 as well as support for DualSense features. Not to mention being able to play in 120 frames per second alongside other technical and performance-related advantages that are not available on the PS4 version.