Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Update 1.05 – Double XP Event Now Live

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War received a brand new update, patch 1.05 earlier today. The patch addresses some bugs and issues present in the current build. Apart from that minor patch, the new update kicks off the Double XP Event that Treyarch announced earlier. The event will run until tomorrow so you have something less than 24 hours to go nuts with XP gain in Cold War.

According to Treyarch, the Black Ops Cold War update 1.05 is nothing more than a bug patch. The team has made some adjustments to vehicle drop timing, objective placements, and item spawn rates as well as to the fireteam intro scene. Apart from those adjustments, Treyarch has fixed various bugs affecting gameplay in Cold War. This includes fixes in spawn locations, depositing Uranium, and bounds for players in planes.

In addition to the aforementioned changes, Black Ops Cold War now includes an in-game outro scene. This will show the winning fireteam in a showcase. The update weighs a total of 115MB. If you haven’t already, boot up your system to start the update so that you can get all the latest additions.

The most important addition to Update 1.05 in Black Ops Cold War is the new double XP event. The event is available now and will be until tomorrow, November 17th at 6 pm CET. During that time, you can gather double experience points in both Multiplayer and Zombie modes. Note that you won’t get XP points by playing the Black Ops Cold War campaign to all its length. Call of Duty titles often include such events after updates or holidays to help players level up faster. This comes as an answer to players that nag about weapon XP rising in a significantly low pace.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is available on consoles and PC through Battle.net right now. On consoles, you can play the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.