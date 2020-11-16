Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine – How to Get the DIE Shockwave Wonder Weapon

Our Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine guide show you how to get the DIE Shockwave Wonder Weapon takes a dig into the whole process that you can follow to get your hands on the DIE Shockwave Wonder Weapon in COD BO Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies DIE Shockwave Wonder Weapon

DIE Shockwave Wonder Weapon is an extremely powerful weapon which deals damage in the form of electroshocks.

It is actually a part of the DIE Maschine Easter Egg, so you can obtain it by completing an Easter egg sidequest.

There’s also an alternative method to obtain it, and that is, as a random drop in the Mystery Box which is marked by a beacon light in the sky.

Below, we’ll be explaining in detail how you can acquire it through the Easter egg sidequest. So, let’s begin!

Getting the DIE Shockwave Wonder Weapon through Easter Egg Sidequest

First things first, you need to turn on the power and fix the Pack-A-Punch Machine.

Doing that will prompt a Megaton enemy to spawn, who has the ability to split into two.

Eliminate both parts of Megaton to acquire a golden keycard.

Next, head to the Weapons Lab inside the facility Facility Building and use your keycard on the computer opposite the Mystery Box.

As a result, A DIE Remote Control will spawn. Pick it up.

Having done that, make your way to the Nacht Der Undertoten building and look for the Living Room on the first floor.

Once inside the Living Room, you’ll notice a hole in the wall with a blue glow pouring out of it.

Interact with this hole to activate the DIE Machine inside the small locked room.

Now that you have activated the DIE Machine start shooting down the Zombies in front.

You’ll need to kill at least 30 Zombies to move on to the next phase of this process.

The Machine won’t kill each and every single one of the Zombies who are being hit, so make sure you target as many Zombies as possible.

Once you have reached the required benchmark of killing 30 Zombies, discharge the Machine. Soon, you’ll notice the blowing off of the door to the room.

Once the dust has settled, head inside the room and collect the DIE Shockwave from a corpse’s hands.