In this Destiny 2 Beyond Light Ghost Mods guide, we will take a look at Mods for the Ghosts, our sidekicks in Beyond Light.

We will discuss Experience Mods, Tracking Mods, Economic Mods, and Activity Mods you can equip in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. Let’s get started.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Ghost Mods

Here is the list of all the Ghost Mods in Destiny 2 Beyond Light:

Experience Mods

Flickering Light: 2% Increase in XP gains.

Little Light: 4% Increase in XP gains.

Hopeful Light: 6% Increase in XP gains.

Burning Light: 8% Increase in XP gains.

Guiding Light: 10% Increase in XP gains.

Blinding Light: 12% Increase in XP gains.

Tracking Mods

Loot Seeker: The cache detection range is now 20 meters.

Prize Pursuant: The cache detection range is now 30 meters.

Cache Finder: The cache detection range is now 40 meters.

Treasure Hunter: The cache detection range is now 40 meters.

Expert Tracker: The cache detection range is now 75 meters.

Destabilized Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 20 meters.

Makeshift Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 30 meters.

Stable Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 40 meters.

Enhanced Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 50 meters.

Perfected Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 75 meters.

Combo Detector: Resource and cache detection range is now 40 meters.

Combo Detector: Resource and cache detection range is now 50 meters.

Economic

Meagre Glimmer Booster: 5% Increase in Glimmer gains.

Standard Glimmer Booster: 10% Increase in Glimmer gains.

Considerable Glimmer Booster: 20% Increase in Glimmer gains.

Prodigious Glimmer Booster: 35% Increase in Glimmer gains.

Supercharged Glimmer Booster: 50% Increase in Glimmer gains.

Ultimate Glimmer Booster: 65% Increase in Glimmer gains.

Bountiful Harvest: Increased chance of getting additional resources while harvesting.

Public Defender: Chance of getting more loot from all destinations from public events.

Arc Analyzer: Upon final blows on Arc Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.

Solar Analyzer: Upon final blows on Solar Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.

Void Analyzer: Upon final blows on Void Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.

Omni-Telemetry: Upon final blows on Elemental Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.

Banshee Special: Upon final blows on Elemental Weapon when the rate is increased, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.

Activity

Masterworking is required for this mod. These mods work for each activity.

Materialism: Awards destination materials

Vanguard: Completes Playlist Strikes and Nightfall.

Crucible: You get Crucible wins.

Gambit: You get Gambit wins.

Prosperity: Chance to earn Legendary gear

Vanguard: Completes Playlist Strikes and Nightfall.

Crucible: You get Crucible wins.

Lesser Core Harvest: Chance to earn Enhancement Core

Vanguard: Strike or Nightfall Bosses are defeated.

Crucible: You get precision final blows.

Gambit: You get precision final blows.

Greater Core Harvest: Chance to earn Enhancement Prism

Vanguard: Strike or Nightfall Bosses are defeated.

Crucible: You get Crucible wins.

Gambit: You get Gambit wins.

Modularity: Chance to earn Upgrade Module

Vanguard: Completion of Playlist Strikes and Nightfall.

Crucible: You get Crucible wins.

Gambit: You get Gambit wins.

These are all the ghost mods in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. Let us know if you want us to cover more topics on Destiny 2.