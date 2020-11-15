In this Destiny 2 Beyond Light Ghost Mods guide, we will take a look at Mods for the Ghosts, our sidekicks in Beyond Light.
We will discuss Experience Mods, Tracking Mods, Economic Mods, and Activity Mods you can equip in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. Let’s get started.
Destiny 2 Beyond Light Ghost Mods
Here is the list of all the Ghost Mods in Destiny 2 Beyond Light:
Experience Mods
Flickering Light: 2% Increase in XP gains.
Little Light: 4% Increase in XP gains.
Hopeful Light: 6% Increase in XP gains.
Burning Light: 8% Increase in XP gains.
Guiding Light: 10% Increase in XP gains.
Blinding Light: 12% Increase in XP gains.
Tracking Mods
Loot Seeker: The cache detection range is now 20 meters.
Prize Pursuant: The cache detection range is now 30 meters.
Cache Finder: The cache detection range is now 40 meters.
Treasure Hunter: The cache detection range is now 40 meters.
Expert Tracker: The cache detection range is now 75 meters.
Destabilized Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 20 meters.
Makeshift Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 30 meters.
Stable Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 40 meters.
Enhanced Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 50 meters.
Perfected Resource Detector: The resource detection range is now 75 meters.
Combo Detector: Resource and cache detection range is now 40 meters.
Combo Detector: Resource and cache detection range is now 50 meters.
Economic
Meagre Glimmer Booster: 5% Increase in Glimmer gains.
Standard Glimmer Booster: 10% Increase in Glimmer gains.
Considerable Glimmer Booster: 20% Increase in Glimmer gains.
Prodigious Glimmer Booster: 35% Increase in Glimmer gains.
Supercharged Glimmer Booster: 50% Increase in Glimmer gains.
Ultimate Glimmer Booster: 65% Increase in Glimmer gains.
Bountiful Harvest: Increased chance of getting additional resources while harvesting.
Public Defender: Chance of getting more loot from all destinations from public events.
Arc Analyzer: Upon final blows on Arc Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.
Solar Analyzer: Upon final blows on Solar Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.
Void Analyzer: Upon final blows on Void Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.
Omni-Telemetry: Upon final blows on Elemental Weapon, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.
Banshee Special: Upon final blows on Elemental Weapon when the rate is increased, Gunsmith telemetry data is generated.
Activity
Masterworking is required for this mod. These mods work for each activity.
Materialism: Awards destination materials
- Vanguard: Completes Playlist Strikes and Nightfall.
- Crucible: You get Crucible wins.
- Gambit: You get Gambit wins.
Prosperity: Chance to earn Legendary gear
- Vanguard: Completes Playlist Strikes and Nightfall.
- Crucible: You get Crucible wins.
Lesser Core Harvest: Chance to earn Enhancement Core
- Vanguard: Strike or Nightfall Bosses are defeated.
- Crucible: You get precision final blows.
- Gambit: You get precision final blows.
Greater Core Harvest: Chance to earn Enhancement Prism
- Vanguard: Strike or Nightfall Bosses are defeated.
- Crucible: You get Crucible wins.
- Gambit: You get Gambit wins.
Modularity: Chance to earn Upgrade Module
- Vanguard: Completion of Playlist Strikes and Nightfall.
- Crucible: You get Crucible wins.
- Gambit: You get Gambit wins.
These are all the ghost mods in Destiny 2 Beyond Light. Let us know if you want us to cover more topics on Destiny 2.